Why Dallas Mavericks Are Among 'Worst Landing Spots' For Jimmy Butler
The Dallas Mavericks are inching closer and closer to returning to full health. Evidently, being without their two superstars, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, has posed quite a bit of issues.
With the return of the two superstars on the horizon, the Mavericks can begin to prepare for a playoff push and try to improve their seeding after a bit of slippage.
Not only are Doncic and Irving set to return to the hardwood in the near future, but the NBA trade deadline is on the horizon. Within the next month, crucial moves will be made across the league as teams look to bolster their championship chances.
Last year, the Mavericks made a couple of crucial moves to land P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford, which proved essential to the team making an NBA Finals run. Will they be active this year? It is no secret that Dallas can still improve its roster, though it needs to stray away from certain trades.
There has been buzz around the Mavericks and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, though Bleacher Report listed the club as one of the "worst landing spots" for the star forward.
"If it wasn't clear already, the way the team has played while Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving are both out has proven this supporting cast is good enough for the Dallas Mavericks to contend for a championship," Bleacher Report wrote. "And beyond the talent this front office has assembled in Dallas, the "other" guys fit Luka and Kyrie almost perfectly."
The roster is built to complement the Mavericks' two superstars, and it does exactly that. Inserting a guy like Butler, who doesn't compliment Doncic and Irving, will only cause disruption and break the flow of the team.
"The two stars can dominate the ball in the middle of the floor or play off each other, while the rest of the roster is loaded with three-and-D versatility and two of the league's better rim-running big men," Bleacher Report continued. "Sacrificing any portion of that for a past-his-prime wing who'll take ball-handling possessions away from Luka and Kyrie—two of the game's best offensive players—doesn't make sense, even if Butler is better in a vacuum than any of Dallas' current role players."
It just doesn't make sense to make a trade that will gut some depth just to land Butler, who won't elevate the team's playing style. Instead, they could look to acquire a defensive ace like Herb Jones or another role player to further compliment their superstars and roster.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Klay Thompson Praises Dereck Lively II After Career High vs. Nuggets
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason.
Follow Kade Kimble on Twitter.