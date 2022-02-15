Dragic, Doncic, and New Mavs: Dallas vs. Miami Heat GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks hit the road for the first time in February.

The Dallas Mavericks hit the road for the first time in February, playing a sizzling Miami Heat team that leads the Eastern Conference on Tuesday evening. The Heat have won five straight games and are the No. 1 three-point shooting team in the league at 37.6 percent.

Coincidence? Heat guard Goran Dragic has agreed to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs and is entering free agency. The Mavericks long have been linked to Dragic, a Luka Doncic's fellow Slovenian, as a potential buyout suitor since he was dealt to the Miami Heat in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade in the offseason. Reportedly, multiple teams are pursuing the 14-year veteran.

Dallas Mavs star Luka Doncic has played at an MVP level since not voted in as an All-Star Starter in late January. After an extraordinary three-game stretch, Doncic won his first Western Conference Player of the Week award of the season. The Slovenian averaged 43 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists for games played from Feb. 7 through Feb. 13.

Tuesday night marks the first game for the new Mavericks brought in from the Kristaps Porzingis trade. How Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans fit alongside Doncic will be something to watch.

Also of note, Miami star Jimmy Butler (right Shoulder; strain) is listed as "questionable" on the latest injury report.

FLASHBACK: Dallas' two trips to the NBA finals both came against the Heat. Miami won in 2006, the Mavericks won in 2011.

The Heat leads the 2021-22 season series, 1-0, after it recorded a 125-110 win at Dallas in November.

INJURY REPORT, DALLAS: Trey Burke (right shoulder sprain) is questionable; Reggie Bullock is doubtful (hip contusion); Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) is out.

HEAT: Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Strain) - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Achilles; Soreness) - Tyler Herro, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Soreness) - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery)

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (33-24) at MIAMI HEAT (37-20)

WHEN: Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: FTX Arena (Miami, FL)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 3-point underdogs to Miami.

NEXT: This is the first of two road games before heading into the All-Star Break. Next is in New Orleans vs. the Pelicans.

LAST WORD Dinwiddie on his Dallas role:

"Wherever they tell me to play is where I’m looking forward to – you know, coming in and hopefully getting downhill and making plays for guys and being a part of the process.”