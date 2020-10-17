SI.com
Daddy-Daughter Dance: Mavs' Carlisle Moves on TikTok

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle holds many titles. He is one of only 11 people to win an NBA championship both as a player (Celtics) and as a coach (Mavs), he is the third longest-tenured head coach in the NBA, he is the President of the National Basketball Coaches Association. ...

And now... He's a TikTok master.

Carlisle was spotted dancing with his daughter, Abby, on TikTok.

Or, shall we call this "RikTok''?

It is hard not to smile while watching the Carlisle duo have some fun to the coordinated Daddy-Daughter dance. It's great to see Carlisle  - who in some circles, especially among those who don't really know him, is viewed as rather "buttoned-up'' - spend some quality family time during the NBA offseason after the unprecedented 2019-20 season just came to a close. 

Exceeding expectations, the Mavs finished seventh in the Western Conference with a 7.5-game cushion over the eighth-seeded Portland Blazers. Dallas then pushed a star-studded Los Angeles Clippers team to six games in the first round of the playoffs. 

The the playoff experience should prove invaluable. Luka Doncic, the dynamic 21-year-old, who tallied two 40-point games, including one edge-of-your-seat buzzer-beater in his first-ever playoff series.

A healthy Kristaps Porzingis in the last 20 games averaged 26.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game. At 25-years-old, Porzingis played a huge role in the Dallas offense that is statistically the NBA's best ever. 

The Mavs look to build off of their 'bubble' momentum in the upcoming season. 

"My goal at the start of every season is to win a championship," said star Doncic in his final postgame press conference of the 2019-2020 season. "There is no other goal ... that is going to be mine."

We talk a lot about the talent on the Mavs being a driving force upward. But the talent on the coaching staff - Carlisle's talent - is the hub of it all. And yes, we're talking about coaching talent ... not dancing talent.

