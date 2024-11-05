Key Maverick A Late Scratch Against Indiana Pacers
According to the Mavericks PR Twitter/X account, center Dereck Lively II will be out tonight with a right shoulder sprain. The news comes before Dallas tips against the Indiana Pacers at 8:45 C.T. this evening.
With Lively II out tonight, it will be up to Daniel Gafford to deal with Myles Turner and the rest of the Indiana frontcourt. Along with the aforementioned Gafford, Lively II has been part of a very impressive center rotation and has averaged 9.3 points, 8.7 rebounds per game, and 2.5 assists.
He's taken major steps forward in what is his second season in the NBA, upping not just his rim protection but also his passing game with the previously noted increase in assists. He's shooting over 70% from the field and has been one of the elite play finishers in all of basketball this season.
He suffered the injury during warmups for the game. While this is a big loss for Dallas without a doubt, this is the reason the Mavericks went out and acquired Gafford. Due to this injury, it's likely power forward Dwight Powell will see an increased role as a pick-and-roll big who can catch lobs for Luka Doncic.
Hopefully, the injury is nothing major going forward and Lively II will be able to come back and play the Mavericks' next game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, November 6. Until then, fans will have to hold tight and await more news on the severity of his shoulder sprain.
READ MORE: Breaking Down Pacers Lineup Ahead of Mavs Monday Matchup
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.