Kendrick Perkins Praises Mavs Center as 'Best Defensive Big'
The Dallas Mavericks have one of the best young centers in the NBA in Dereck Lively II, who got off to a hot start this season with his first career 15/10/5 game against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Wemby really struggled to operate against the Mavs' defensive anchor and was forced to take a lot of outside shots, limiting his overall effectiveness.
Because of that incredible showing against the former number one overall pick, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins said Lively "might be the best defensive big" in the NBA currently on "NBA Countdown."
READ MORE: Luka Doncic on Wrong End of Viral Kevin Durant Taunt
"That damn Dereck Lively," Perkins started, "a monster night, double-double with six assists off the bench, and listen, it is so huge and so impactful when you have an athletic big that can be a lob threat and dunkers spot player. Defensively, he might be the best defensive big in the game. The way that he’s able to anchor that defense, cover pick-and-rolls, he had Victor Wembanyama in hell yesterday the way that he was guarding him. I’m telling you, that young man Dereck Lively is a needle mover."
Lively didn't have as big of a performance against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, but his role in last season's playoffs was a big reason the Mavericks were able to make a run to the NBA Finals. He was voted All-Rookie Second Team last season and gives Dallas one of the best center rotations in the NBA, alongside Daniel Gafford.
READ MORE: 3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Early Loss to Suns
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter