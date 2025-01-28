Klay Thompson knew Luka Doncic would be special because of Kobe Bryant
This past Sunday marked five years since Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash, a moment that still has a profound impact on the NBA, as most of today's stars grew up watching Kobe Bryant. Klay Thompson is no exception, and given his dad, Mychal, is a Laker legend in his own right, Bryant was one of Thompson's basketball heroes.
Thompson was asked about Bryant in his postgame press conference following the Dallas Mavericks' win over the Washington Wizards on Monday, and he gave some gracious thoughts.
"Kobe was one of the most intelligent athletes to ever grace this earth," Thompson started. "He was the ultimate competitor. My memories of Kobe are very fond, especially growing up in Southern California for high school... I think about him and Gigi [Kobe's daughter who also died in the crash] every day. Ask anybody who was born around the time I was, and he was like our Michael Jordan. His style of play, his influence on the game on a global scale is something that's probably only second to Michael. It's still crazy to think he's not here."
Klay Thompson Reveals the Moment He Knew Luka Doncic Was 'Special'
Klay Thompson would continue that answer by telling a story of how he knew Luka Doncic would be an elite NBA athlete. "That's actually funny, that’s the first thing I told Luka when we met. I was like, 'Man, I knew you were gonna be special because he brought Kobe out of the house to go watch him play.' Kobe doesn’t just give that love to those who don’t earn it."
Thompson is referring to Luka Doncic's second season in the NBA, and the Mavericks were playing in Los Angeles. Doncic is getting ready to inbound the ball, but he hears a fan trash-talking him in Slovenian behind him. He turns around to see it's Kobe Bryant, sitting court-side with his daughter, Gigi.
Doncic said of the moment, "He was talking Slovenian, so I was like, 'Who's talking my language?' And I saw Kobe, and I was really surprised." That iconic moment came less than a month before Bryant's untimely passing.
