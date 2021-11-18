KP Takes Blame for Mavs' Loss at Suns

“I come out of this game with the feeling that ... a lot of it is on me,” Porzingis says. “I should have played much better.''

With Luka Doncic sitting out Wednesday’s roadie against the Phoenix Suns due to his knee and ankle sprains, the natural "step-up'' guy was sure to be Kristaps Porzingis. He did that to some degree in what became a 105-98 loss (game coverage here) ... but in KP's own opinion, he didn't do enough.

“I come out of this game with the feeling that — obviously, it’s team wins and team losses — but I feel like a lot of it is on me,” Porzingis said. “I should have played much better.''

Dallas' problem was trying to close against a tough Suns team that was in the NBA Finals a year ago and that has this season now won 10 straight. The Mavs actually owned an eight-point lead in the third quarter, and midway through the fourth had a five-point edge.

If Luka plays? Maybe, as coach Jason Kidd pointed out, Dallas closes it out.

Said Kidd:“If Luka was in, we don’t know what position we would have been in. But the guys who played, they played their heart out. And we just came up short.”

But it is also the coach's contention that there is value in learning to win during "Life Without Luke'' - which is hopefully a short-term thing, as he hasn't yet been ruled out from a quick return. (Dallas plays at Phoenix again on Friday.)

It can be argued that KP did just fine in trying to carry more of the load. His sore-back issues ideally behind him, he logged 32 minutes against the Suns and put up 21 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal.

but he was just 7 of 20, and maybe that's what he's referring to when he talks of what he "left back at the hotel.''

I had no legs,'' he said of the game's late-going. "I left my legs at the hotel or something today.''

The truth is, KP has been just fine since his return. Over his last four games, the 7-3 Latvian has averaged 26 points per game on 50-percent shooting, with an average of 9.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest.

Those are winning numbers in the right circumstance ... and it's not really anybody's "fault'' that this circumstance meant KP didn't have assistance from Luka Doncic.