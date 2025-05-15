Chargers troll Mavericks, Nico Harrison during NFL schedule release video
The NFL released its schedule for the upcoming 2025 season on Wednesday night, and as usual, some teams had some fun with it. The Indianapolis Colts caught some heat for showing a Tyreek Hill Dolphin being arrested by the Coast Guard, the Arizona Cardinals did a rap, and the Tennessee Titans did a medical product advertisement rip-off.
However, the cream of the crop remains the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the best schedule release every year. In honor of the Minecraft Movie, they did their entire schedule release in Minecraft, taking shots at any and everybody possible. That somehow includes the Dallas Mavericks.
The Chargers will be traveling to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in Week 16, and yet, for the video, they took more shots at the Mavericks than anyone, having one video board in a Minecraft version of AT&T Stadium saying "Defense Wins Championships," and another video board showing a picture of the fan who was ejected from a game for mouthing "Fire Nico" during a karaoke session.
The Luka Doncic trade was one of the most shocking deals in sports history and remains the center of discussion in a lot of places. It also remains at the center of a lot of jokes, as seen by the Chargers' video. Many are amazed Nico Harrison is still the team's general manager after he made that horrific trade and then the team missed the playoffs entirely. For an NFL team to be trolling the Mavericks should be a sign to Patrick Dumont, but Harrison seems to be safe, for now.
Here's the full Chargers' schedule video.
