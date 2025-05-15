Dallas Basketball

5 Mavericks who could be traded after landing Cooper Flagg

Dallas needs some guard help, and here's who they could move to make that happen.

Austin Veazey

Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) and forward P.J. Washington (25) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) and forward P.J. Washington (25) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are in a much better position than they were a week ago, as they landed the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, winning the Lottery for the first time in franchise history. Duke star Cooper Flagg is expected to be the pick, giving the Mavs a rookie who can help the team win immediately, and someone can slot right in as the starting small forward.

But bringing Flagg in could make a few other players expendable. Dallas has a big need at point guard, as Kyrie Irving is out until at least January after tearing his ACL in March, and it could be longer than that. So, with a target in mind, who are some Mavs who could be on the move?

1. Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford
Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Daniel Gafford has already been in trade rumors since the season ended. Dallas has too many players in the frontcourt between Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Anthony Davis, and Dwight Powell, and bringing Kai Jones back on a two-way contract remains an option. Reports have surfaced that Gafford could be looking to make starter-level money on his next contract, and he's entering the final year of his current deal at a hair under $14.4 million. Teams like the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers have big needs at center.

2. P.J. Washington

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington
Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Another beloved member of the team that made the 2024 NBA Finals, P.J. Washington's role could be in flux after the team lands Cooper Flagg. Washington looked out of position anyway once the Anthony Davis trade went down, as he's more of a power forward in today's NBA, not a small forward. He's also entering the last year of his deal, making $14.1 million, and an extension isn't guaranteed.

3. Caleb Martin

Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin
Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) In action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Caleb Martin is not a popular name among Mavericks fans, as the team traded away Quentin Grimes and what became the 35th overall pick in this year's draft to get him, and he only played in 16 games, scoring 75 total points, including the Play-In Tournament. He still has three years and $28 million remaining on his deal, but Nico Harrison may not want to sell low on him after spending two quality assets to get him.

4. Jaden Hardy

Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy
Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jaden Hardy signed a three-year, $18 million contract extension before the 2024-25 season, which will kick in next year, and turned in a roller-coaster of a season. He had moments of flashes, but he was mostly unplayable in big moments, and that could have him on the move. He also sprained his right ankle four times last season, which is an insane amount.

5. Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Dallas Mavericks forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Feb 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (8) brings the ball up court against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Olivier-Maxence Prosper has yet to develop the way the team hoped when they made a move to select him in the 2023 NBA Draft. And with a log jam at power forward, it's hard to see him getting any real minutes next season. But a rebuilding team could talk themselves into Prosper still being able to develop into a good NBA player with his size, frame, and energy. He still has two years remaining on his rookie contract.

