Lakers' JJ Redick dismisses Hall-of-Fame comparison for Mavericks' Cooper Flagg
The Dallas Mavericks finished out the preseason with a 121-94 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, but by no means was that final score an indication of how the game actually went. The Lakers led for most of the game despite sitting every starter and a few key reserves while the Mavs used this as a dress rehearsal and played their main unit into the fourth quarter.
It wasn't until the 4th quarter that the Mavs took a hold of the game, outscoring the Lakers 37-8 in the final frame using mostly the end of the bench. The main rotation didn't have a clean game, and part of that may be due to how Jason Kidd is experimenting with the lineups.
First overall pick has started at point guard the last two games as they search for the best way to use this offense, and it's led to mixed results. Kidd sees Flagg as a Grant Hill type of player, but his adversary last night, Lakers HC JJ Redick, isn't so sure.
"He doesn't really remind me of anyone," Redick stated after the game. "I know the Grant Hill comparison is getting thrown out a lot right now, Cooper is his own special player. I think his defensive instincts and playmaking ability far exceed most 18 year olds.”
Redick, like Flagg and Hill, is a Duke Blue Devils legend. Flagg and Redick are two of the seven Duke players to take home the Wooden Award for national player of the year, while Grant Hill lost out to Glenn Robinson the year he was named a First Team All-American. Redick kept a close eye on Flagg throughout his lone season in Durham, and came away very impressed.
READ MORE: Three overreactions from Mavericks' final preseason game vs. Lakers
Are the Mavericks Misusing Cooper Flagg?
It's been interesting to see the Mavericks roll out Cooper Flagg at point guard in the last two games. They want to develop that part of his game, believing he's already capable of doing it, but it hasn't looked clean so far.
A few people pointed out during the game last night that the team is full of Robins, and Cooper Flagg has the potential to be one of the greatest Robins ever. That's why some of his higher end comparisons have been Scottie Pippen.
However, there is no Batman. There's no one who can take over a game when it's slipping out of control, and this even goes for Kyrie Irving, who has been an elite second option throughout his career, but has had some issues when asked to be the guy. Anthony Davis falls in that same line.
It's why people still just do not understand Nico Harrison's decision to trade Luka Doncic away to the Lakers for Davis, as this roster would make so much more sense with a ball-handler like Doncic instead of another frontcourt player like Davis.
READ MORE: 'White version of LeBron James': Mavs' Cooper Flagg draws wild take from NBA champion
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter