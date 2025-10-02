Mavericks’ Anthony Davis already falling into same trap that cost Luka Doncic
The NBA season will start in just three weeks for the Dallas Mavericks, which is starting to sneak up on some people. The Dallas Mavericks started training camp this week in Vancouver, had media day in Dallas on Monday, and buzz about camp has already started.
However, with all of the things to be excited about, between star rookie Cooper Flagg and year two of Klay Thompson with the Mavs, there was one thing that everyone was asking: Did Anthony Davis show up to camp out of shape?
Davis was officially listed on the Mavericks roster at 268 pounds, 15 pounds heavier than his listed weight of 253 pounds last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. And the pictures back it up, as he looks a little heavier than usual.
However, Davis did have a good reason for the weight change, as he had a procedure this summer to repair a detached retina in his eye, and that probably limited what he could do athletically for an extended period. But it is a little ironic that Nico Harrison traded away Luka Doncic because of his inability to stay in shape, at least in Harrison's mind, and now they have another star player who appears to be out of shape.
Davis was asked about it after training camp on Wednesday, and he said he usually likes to work his way into shape during training camp.
"I feel good. I kind of almost going into every season, because I put on so much weight over the summer, then by the time November comes, I'm usually like 255, 258. I never want to come in at my playing weight, because then I lose weight during the season and then I'm too small. I lose about 10 to 12 pounds very quickly. During camp, I already lost five pounds – all the running and playing. So I'm never concerned about that. I feel great. I'm moving great. I feel good."
Luka Doncic Also Listed With Major Weight Changes
For the last few years, the Dallas Mavericks listed Luka Doncic at 230 pounds, but he looked noticeably heavier than that last season, resulting in Nico Harrison trading the young superstar to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Doncic worked relentlessly this offseason to get in better shape, showing up to sign his Lakers contract slimmer than we've seen him in recent years. However, they listed his weight at 244 pounds, 14 pounds heavier than he had been listed with the Mavericks.
That's likely due to the Mavs not listing Doncic correctly, and even if muscle weighs heavier than fat, there's almost no chance he's heavier than he was last year.
