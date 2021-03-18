Luka vs Kawhi; Mavericks Bounce Back Against Clippers 105-89

DALLAS- After falling to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, the Dallas Mavericks returned back to the win column on Wednesday, winning 105-89 at the American Airlines Center

The late, nationally-broadcasted matchup had the stars shining bright on both sides. The Mavericks, who have not lost consecutive games since Feb. 1, continued the trend with an impressive showing from star Luka Doncic, who had a monstrous first half with 22 points and four assists.

Doncic finished the game with 42 points, nine assists, and six rebounds.

Said Luka: "The last two games were like playoffs. We played hard, and that's how we've got to be ready for the playoffs, if we make it."

It was indeed a playoff-atmosphere, highly-contested game, and first half (56-51 Dallas), highlighted by poor turnovers from both sides, combining for 18 total first-half errors.

The Clippers duo — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George — didn’t disappoint either, scoring 20 and 28 respectively for LA.

READ MORE: Mavs Ex Shawn Bradley Paralyzed Following Accident

READ MORE: Mavs Trade Idea: 3-Team Trade Landing John Collins AND Victor Oladipo

Dallas was in complete control before George went on his own 6-0 run to end the third quarter and cut the Mavs’ lead to just six points.

The Mavericks found great success shooting the ball from deep on Wednesday night, hitting 15/34 (44.1%) from three-point range.

The Clippers were able to cut the deficit to 10 points with five minutes remaining but could not get enough stops to threaten the Mavericks.

Dallas also got significant contributions from Kristaps Porzingis, who finished with a double-double (11 points and 13 rebounds), and Josh Richardson, who had 14 points. J-Rich also won the defensive belt.

The Mavericks will have a tough test ahead, facing Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers twice. The first match is scheduled to be on Friday, March 19 at 9:00 p.m. CT in Portland.

CONTINUE READING: More Likely NBA MVP: Doncic or Harden?