Be Like Mark: Mavs Owner Cuban Keys NBA Coronavirus Reaction

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s jaw-dropping reaction when the NBA announced its intentions to suspend the regular season until further notice due to the increasing threat from the Coronavirus is going viral for its relate-ability.

However, it is his comments in the wake of the unprecedented news that say the most about Cuban as an owner and speak loudly to his character.

The basketball world (and the entire globe) is rocked. News broke that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus ... as here in Dallas, the Mavs were at the AAC and involved in a meeting with the Denver Nuggets.

Shortly after the Gobert news and the NBA’s decision, Cuban was interviewed courtside at the American Airlines Center. His initial shock was transformed into thoughts that were calm, cool, collected and classy.

“It’s not about basketball or money,'' Cuban said as the Mavs played, on eventually orchestrating a surprise victory. (Game story here). "If this thing is just exploding to the point where players and others have it, you have to think about your family and make sure you are doing this the right way… Now it’s much more personal.”

“What about all the people that work here on an hourly basis? We will put together a program for them.”

“This is much bigger than the NBA.”

Cuban’s reaction covered a concern for his team’s health, the arena workers and his family. That is the kind of composed view we need during this concerning time.

The World Health Organization had already declared the Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, a "global pandemic.'' The NBA has acted swiftly. And Mark Cuban has reacted smartly.

