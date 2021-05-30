Mavs Rookie Report: Do They Have A Future?

DALLAS - The 2020 draft was unlike any draft anyone had ever seen before, and the Dallas Mavs’ rookies had first-year seasons unlike any previous Mavericks group.

Job 1 right now for Dallas is, of course, all about Luka Doncic and the NBA Playoffs. But someday, maybe this group can contribute to the same sort of cause.

But for now?

Unfortunately there wasn’t a lot to talk about with the two second round picks, as Tyler Bey made most of his noise in the G-League Bubble in February and March. In his time with Dallas as a two-way rookie, Bey saw no meaningful minutes, but rather was only given garbage-time runs, where he still struggled offensively.

As for Tyrell Terry, he had personal issues keep him away from the team for most of his time following the G-League Bubble, making him a hard evaluation. Regardless, he was unlikely to have contributed to the Mavs this season had he been with the team.

Nate Hinton showed worth as an energy guy, similar to how he did at Houston. His jump shot limits him, but his defense and energy may be worth bringing back next season in a chance to compete for an end of rotation spot.

And then there is the Mavs’ first-rounder, Josh Green, who has been scripting a different story than the other three rookies. Green did not see consistent playing time, but following his return from the G-League Bubble, he was seeing spot minutes more frequently. In those minutes, he showed his worth as a passer and defender. ... and earned praise from coach Rick Carlisle for his energy level and professionalism.

His jump shot is still a significant work-in-progress, shooting 16% from 3 on the year and 56.5% on a limited sample size from the free-throw line. Luckily, Green was effective enough inside the arc to still come out of the season shooting 45% from the field.

The hope for next season starts with Josh Green, and the sensible projection is for him to be ready for 20 minutes per game, give or take, as a backup wing. With a full offseason with Dallas, along with valuable experience learning the game as a rookie, Green should improve as a sophomore.

As for the other three rookies, it’s difficult to project meaningful roles. For Terry, a full offseason has a good chance to do more good for him than most any other young Mav, given his absence from the team and overall rawness. If he can become a shooting specialist in Year 2 for Dallas, that is already a big win as it regards his career.

The two-way players, Bey and Hinton, must be evaluated through the prism of the high turnover rate of the two-way roster spot. Bey has some value, being an outstanding defender with realistic growth as a shooter at a more rare position at which to contribute versatility. Hinton could see a boost in value if a rotation player ahead of him were to be moved.

Overall, the Mavs’ rookies did not have flashy numbers, but Mavs fans can retain hope from a "trial year'' of sorts ... with Josh Green in the best position to best represent the class of 2020 going forward.

