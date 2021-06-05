Mavs Unable To Close Out Clippers, Fall 104-97 in Game 6

The Dallas Mavericks were unable to wrap up their round one series with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, falling 104-97 at the American Airlines Center.

Heading into their Friday night matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers at the American Airlines Center, the Dallas Mavericks had an opportunity to win their first playoff series since 2011, when they went on to win the NBA title behind Dirk Nowitzki.

Unfortunately for Dallas, it wasn't to be, as superstar Kawhi Leonard powered his Clippers team past the Luka Doncic-led Mavs, forcing a game seven back in Los Angeles.

While it wasn't his best game shooting-wise, Luka Doncic once again led the way for the Mavericks, scoring 29 points to go along with 11 assists, eight rebounds, and four steals, while hitting 11-of-24 from the field and 2-of-9 from three.

With his father in attendance, Tim Hardaway Jr. also showed up in a big way for Dallas, scoring 23 points of his own, while shooting 9-of-19 from the field.

Outside of Hardaway and Doncic, however, the offense was largely a struggle for Dallas, with Boban Marjanovic finishing as the team's second-leading scorer with 12 points, and Kristaps Porzingis ending the game with just seven points on 3-of-6 shooting.

Dorian Finney-Smith was the only other Maverick to finish in double figures, scoring 11 points, as the team shot just 42-percent from the field and 33-percent from three.

On the other end of the floor, Kawhi Leonard was nearly unstoppable for Los Angeles, scoring 45 points on 18-of-25 shooting, including 5-of-9 from three.

Reggie Jackson also had added 24 for Los Angeles, while Paul George scored 20 points.

With the loss, the Mavs will head back to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers at the Staples Center for game seven on Sunday afternoon at 2:30, with the series, and the season, on the line.