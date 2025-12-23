Mavericks hosting Nikola Jokic, Nuggets in final game before Christmas
In this story:
It's a battle of teams on the second night of a back-to-back, as the Dallas Mavericks meet the Denver Nuggets at home on Tuesday night. Dallas is coming off a blown double-digit fourth-quarter lead to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, while the Nuggets completely dominated the Utah Jazz at home on the same night.
These two teams met at the start of the month, and the Mavericks came away with an improbable 131-121 win, as Anthony Davis lit up the scoreboard for 32 points and 13 rebounds, and Cooper Flagg was impressive with 24 points and 8 rebounds. However, the big difference-maker in that game was Ryan Nembhard going for 28 points and 10 assists on an efficient 12/14 shooting.
Part of the reason the Mavericks haven't been playing as well recently is that teams have started to limit Nembhard. In his last five games, he's averaging 6.2 PPG and 7.2 APG. In the six games before that, he was averaging 14.8 PPG and 6.8 APG. His playmaking is still a big reason that the offense has looked much better in the last few weeks, but teams are hunting him on defense, and they're limiting his scoring opportunities. He'll keep playing because they need that ball movement, but his starting role may not be safe.
Anthony Davis is coming off the best games of his career against one of his former teams, putting up 35 points and 17 rebounds against the Pelicans. However, it came in a loss. The Pelicans are rolling, but that kind of performance should've been good enough for a win.
The Nuggets lost on Sunday to the Houston Rockets in a thrilling game, but that's the only other time they've lost this month besides the loss to the Mavs on the 1st. They're still playing well despite injuries to Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon, and that's because Nikola Jokic is still the best player in the world (arguably).
In the month of December, Jokic is averaging 28.7 PPG, 11.6 RPG, and 10.4 APG. His three-point shooting isn't as otherworldly as it was in November, but he's still shooting it at a really high level. Jokic going against Anthony Davis tonight should be an exciting battle.
READ MORE: 3 overreactions as Mavericks fall to Pelicans despite massive Anthony Davis game
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
Date/Time: Tuesday, December 23rd, 7 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 11-19, Nuggets 21-7
TV/Streaming: NBC, Peacock
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +6.5
Over/Under: 236.5
Moneyline: Mavericks +205, Nuggets -250
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
READ MORE: NBA power rankings update favors Cooper Flagg, Mavericks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter
More Dallas Mavericks News
Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNGFollow EasyVeazeyNG