Skip to main content

‘Time To Join The Party’: Mavs vs. Suns Game 2 Preview, Odds

The Mavericks look to rebound and even the series vs. the dominant Suns in a hostile Phoenix environment on Wednesday night.

The Dallas Mavericks look to rebound and even the series vs. the dominant Suns in a hostile Phoenix environment on Wednesday night. 

Phoenix leads the second round best-of-seven series, 1-0, after snagging a 121-114 wire-to-wire win at home in Game 1. As deflating as the first game of the series was for the Mavs, they rallied at the end by out-scoring the Suns 35-25 in the fourth quarter to provide some optimism heading into Game 2.

Dallas' stout defense, which improved from 20th to sixth in Defensive Rating in just one season, will face a huge challenge in slowing Phoenix. The Suns have shot 50 percent or better in all seven playoff games thus far.

LUKA MAGIC: Doncic registered a game-high 45 points, a game-high 12 rebounds and a game-high-tying 8 assists in a game-high 44 minutes in Game 1. He joined Kevin Durant and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to go for 45+ points, 12+ rebounds and 8+ assists in a playoff game.

After Doncic's dominance in Game 1, coach Jason Kidd made Dallas' game plan very simple...

"We've just got to get someone to join the party."

The Suns also swept the 2021-22 regular season series, 3-0.... So a win in Game 2 would be Dallas' first this season. The defending Western Conference champion Suns produced the NBA’s best regular season record of 64-18.

6ED19DB3-FE6E-477B-BB90-4C85340EF015
gettyimages-1240240153-594x594
789619B7-247F-48C4-94B9-F8403DBA7F57

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (0-1) at PHOENIX SUNS (1-0)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

luka-doncic-2k-foundations-refurbish-local-courts-in-ljubljana-slovenia_1sqlw08m7zhyb1tdysexqobh78
Play

Mavs Star Luka Doncic: Community Assist Award Finalist; You Can Vote

The Dallas Mavericks have a superstar both on and off the court in Luka Doncic.

By Dalton Trigg12 hours ago
12 hours ago
gettyimages-1395068600-594x594
Play

Mavs Adjustments vs. Suns: Who Wants to 'Join the Party' With Luka Doncic?

The best team in the league couldn't keep Luka Doncic from going off for 45 points in Game 1. The question, though, is which Dallas Mavericks players will step up their games as the series progresses?

By Dalton Trigg14 hours ago
14 hours ago
0315DB0F-1879-41D9-B784-CAB9DA4BFD64
Play

Hornets to Interview Mavs Assistant For Head Coach Position

Could Jason Kidd potentially lose a key piece of his stellar Dallas Mavericks coaching staff?

By Dalton Trigg17 hours ago
17 hours ago

WHEN: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Footprint Center (Phoenix, AZ)

TV/RADIO: TNT, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

DALLAS INJURY REPORT: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 6.5-point underdogs to the Suns.

NEXT: The series shifts to Dallas for two games, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. CT on Friday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

VOTE: Doncic has been named as a finalist for the 2021-22 NBA Cares Community Assist Award. An NBA executive panel and fans will determine which player wins the award. If you're a Mavs fan, or even just a Doncic fan in general, you can vote for him now

QUOTABLE: Dwight Powell on rebounding better in Game 2:

"We just got to lock in, especially on their offensive rebounders. Cracking their guys. Sometimes you have the opportunity to sandwich guys on rebounds, especially when there’s a mismatch. That’s pretty much what it comes down to.”

luka-doncic-2k-foundations-refurbish-local-courts-in-ljubljana-slovenia_1sqlw08m7zhyb1tdysexqobh78
News

Mavs Star Luka Doncic: Community Assist Award Finalist; You Can Vote

By Dalton Trigg12 hours ago
gettyimages-1395068600-594x594
News

Mavs Adjustments vs. Suns: Who Wants to 'Join the Party' With Luka Doncic?

By Dalton Trigg14 hours ago
0315DB0F-1879-41D9-B784-CAB9DA4BFD64
News

Hornets to Interview Mavs Assistant For Head Coach Position

By Dalton Trigg17 hours ago
luka jae nuts
News

'Nuts!' WATCH Luka Doncic & Mavs Get Kneed by Suns' Jae Crowder

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
gettyimages-1395068435-594x594
News

Mavs Must Be Better From Deep to Beat Suns in Game 2

By Art GarciaMay 3, 2022
gettyimages-1395068345-594x594
News

Mavs-Suns Game 1 Donuts: Dallas Burned By Slow Start in 121-114 Loss

By Richie WhittMay 3, 2022
gettyimages-1240410132-594x594
News

Different Animal: Despite Doncic's 45 Points, Mavs Outclassed By Suns in Game 1 Loss

By Dalton TriggMay 3, 2022
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
News

Suns' Devin Booker 'Ready' For Mavs; Can Dallas Slow Him Down?

By Grant AfsethMay 2, 2022