Porzingis Explodes for 38 as Mavs Hold On For 112-103 Win at Pacers

Matt Galatzan

Likely without Luka Doncic in the lineup for the next few games, and facing a tough Eastern Conference road matchup, the Dallas Mavericks needed a boost from their other Euro star to have a chance at leaving Indiana with a win. 

That's exactly what they got from Kristaps Porzingis, with the 24-year-old star exploding for 38 points and 12 rebounds en route to a 112-103 Mavs win at Bankers Life Field House. 

Porzingis caught fire early, hitting five of seven threes in the first half, before finishing the game with a career-high-tying six connections from beyond the arc. He would also finish the game 10-of-20 from the field, and a clutch 12-of-12 from the free-throw line. 

Porzingis didn't do it alone, however, with Tim Hardaway Jr. adding 25 points of his own on 9-of-17 shooting. 

Doriana Finney-Smith also got in on the action, hitting 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, handing out four assists, and grabbing 11 rebounds, while scoring 15 points in 32 minutes of action. 

Domantas Sabonis led the way for Indiana, scoring 26 points to go along with 12 rebounds and nine assists, narrowly missing his third triple-double of the season, while Malcolm Brogdon added 14 points, and three other Pacers added 11 points each.  

Unfortunately for Dallas, the injury bug hit them yet again in the first half, as veteran point guard J.J. Barea sprained his ankle and was unable to return for the remainder of the game. 

There is no official word as we write this on the severity of Barea's ankle injury, but if he misses any extended time, the Mavericks' lack of healthy backcourt depth could be exposed in the process. 

Following the road win, the Mavs (31-19) will return home for a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center. 

The Mavs last saw Memphis on November 9th, where they came away with a 138-122 home win behind 24 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists from Doncic. 

