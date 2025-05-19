Report: Mavericks to host consensus No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg
The Dallas Mavericks are a week removed from winning the NBA Draft Lottery, which will allow them to select consensus No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg next month to kickstart a new era for the franchise.
ESPN insider Jonathan Givony is reporting that the Mavericks will host Flagg for a pre-draft visit.
Flagg to visit Mavericks
"Lightning struck the Mavericks in an incredible stroke of fortune, allowing their beleaguered fan base to turn the page from the Luka Doncic trade and focus on acquiring one of the future faces of the NBA in Flagg. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported shortly after the draft lottery that Mavericks ownership will not entertain trade opportunities and plans to select Flagg No. 1, as expected," Givony wrote.
"All indications from Flagg's camp are that he is thrilled with potentially joining a playoff-contending team with strong veterans, despite initially appearing shocked by the lottery's outcome. Sources told ESPN that Flagg is scheduling a visit to Dallas.
"Flagg had a spectacular freshman season at Duke, eliminating doubt about who will be the No. 1 pick. Just the fourth freshman to win the Wooden Award as the most outstanding player in college basketball, Flagg brought exceptional competitiveness and defensive versatility while impacting the game in every facet. He made jumpers from all over the floor, shouldered significant shot-creation responsibility and made teammates better with his passing.
"Scouts' only question is whether Flagg projects as "merely" an NBA All-Star, or if, as some scouts suggest, he can become one of the league's most impactful players on both ends of the floor."
The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25-26.
