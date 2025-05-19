NBA insider reports latest on Nico Harrison's job security with Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks fans have been calling for general manager Nico Harrison to be fired ever since he traded Luka Doncic away in February to the Los Angeles Lakers in return for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and just one future first-round pick. It's as stunning of a deal as we've ever seen in NBA history, as Doncic never wanted to leave Dallas and is one of the greatest players in the league.
Despite all of that pressure from the fanbase, no major changes have been made to the front office yet. Harrison made some changes to the training staff, firing athletic performance director Keith Belton and head athletic trainer Dionne Calhoun.
NBA insider Marc Stein of the DLLS network reported the latest on Harrison's job security, as it seems Patrick Dumont has made a few visits.
"New majority owner Patrick Dumont, who is based in Las Vegas, has visited Dallas multiple times since the Mavericks' season ended with an April 18 loss at Memphis in the NBA's Play-In Tournament, league sources say,” Stein wrote. “Those visits have only fueled the belief that Dumont is sticking by under-fire general manager Nico Harrison as the lead decision-maker in the Mavericks' current front office structure."
There were some rumors that the Mavericks may look to add an experienced personnel member to the front office to help Harrison, much like they had with Dennis Lindsey before he left for the Detroit Pistons, but those rumors haven't been built upon yet.
Harrison was gifted a saving grace when the Mavericks lucked into the first pick in this year's NBA Draft, winning the opportunity to select Cooper Flagg. That could help a hurt fanbase heal, even if they'd still rather see him fired.
