Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Skip Bayless Targets His Bogus Look-at-Me Hatred at Young Mavs Superstar Luka Doncic

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Skip Bayless is someone I've known for 30 years, so I feel uniquely qualified to call him a "Human Hemorrhoid'' as a person and a "stain on the profession of journalism.'' At the same time, I recognize that Skip has forfeited sense, responsibility and even decently for one of sports media's fattest paychecks, and I recognize that his career path is ideal for a man with an ego as big as his conscience is small.

Which takes us to the FOX Sports 1 "sitcom-disguised-as-talk-show'' host's foolishly hot take on Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, whose "struggles'' are all relative in that he's the reigning Rookie of the Year and this season a 20-year-old phenom who hears chants of "M-V-P!'' most everywhere he goes.

But Skip's "expert'' opinion of Doncic? "I'm sorry,'' Bayless tweeted this weekend, "I'm not seeing superstar in Luka. At least, not yet. Don't see much defense or fourth-quarter mental/physical toughness.''

Of course, if we're to take this analysis seriously, we have to consider what people (athletes or not) are supposed to be doing at age 18, 19, 20.

Reflect first on Dallas coach Rick Carlisle's weekend words on Luka: “When I was 20 years old, I was walking around as a freshman at the University of Maine. I didn’t know whether to shit or wind my wristwatch, and this guy is a second-year player and he’s going to be a starter in the All-Star Game.

"I think we have to understand that he’s still young. He’s mature beyond his years in terms of how he sees the game and his skillset and how he can do things out on the floor, but ...''

"But'' he's 20. So in the very rare instances, certainly this season, when there is a defensive lapse or a clutch-time error, it's almost certainly not about Luka's "ability.'' It's about his "youth.''

And if Skip Bayless would interview anybody who knows Luka or even who knows basketball - I can virtually guarantee, again, given my history with him, that he has not - he would not be able to find a credible source questioning "toughness'' or "superstar'' qualities.

What is Skip Bayless truly plotting here? As someone who has made a fortune from being a "contrarian,'' Skip is pretending to be a "life-long Cowboys fan'' (he is not) and Skip is pretending to believe LeBron James is "overrated'' (he is not) ... and he's seeing that as LeBron ages, the Skip Show is going to need a fresh, new whipping post. (LeBron on Luka video above via Taimon Turner and Dallas Sports Fanatic.)

Luka Doncic, welcome to Skip's fraudulent and bilious world, The Toilet of Sports, where public figures exist only to be chewed up and then disposed of.

Skip doesn't "hate'' LeBron and he doesn't "love'' the Cowboys and he doesn't really know a damn think about Luka Doncic, probably not even that Doncic was a teenager winning the EuroLeague MVP on the way to quick contention for the same trophy in the NBA at the same age that teenage Skip Bayless was scoring 1.4 points per game on his high-school team in Oklahoma City on the way to claiming on TV that he'd been an "All-State''-caliber player, in the style of "Pistol'' Pete Maravich, when in fact  ...

Skip was, as co-worker Jalen Rose noted cleverly, "Water Pistol'' Pete.

Sadly, all of this is in a sense a sign that Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks has arrived, as he's entered a public conversation that is led by Skip Bayless and his gullible minions, an unfortunate world in which facts don't matter - only victims do. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Luka Rips Jersey, Rick Rips Refs; Can Mavs Rip Visiting Sixers Tonight?

Luka Doncic Rips his Jersey and Rick Carlisle the Rips Refs, All Part of a "Murderous Stretch'' That Continues Tonight. Can The Mavs Rip the Visiting Sixers?

Mike Fisher

Luka and Slumping Mavs Can't Overcome LeBron's Big Night, Fall 129-114 at Home

Luka and Slumping Mavs Can't Overcome LeBron's Big Night, Fall 129-114 at Home

Dalton Trigg

The Siren's Call GAMEDAY: Lakers at Mavs as 'The Unicorn' Looks to Sidestep the Enchanted Glue Factory

GAMEDAY: It's Lakers at Mavs as Kristaps Porzingis - 'The Unicorn' - Looks to Sidestep the Enchanted Glue Factory

T.J. Macias

What's Mavs Trade Interest Level in Iguodala and Covington?

As The NBA Trade Deadline Nears, What's the Mavs Interest Level in Iguodala and Covington?

Mike Fisher

Mavs Step Back Episode 51: Crunch-Time Collapses, Porzingis' Knee and Mavs Trade Deadline Predictions

Mavs Step Back Episode 51: Crunch-Time Collapses, Porzingis' Knee and Mavs Trade Deadline Predictions

Dalton Trigg

LeBron Leap-Frogs Mavs Luka in NBA All-Star Voting

With A Week and a Half to Go In the Voting, LeBron James Has Leap-Frogged Luka Doncic for NBA All-Star Honors

Mike Fisher

Did Mavs Luka Skip Out Over 'Toe & Knee'? Or 'Nick & Sam's'?

Did Luka Doncic March Out of the Mavs Locker Room 'Angry'? Or Did he Skip Out Over 'Toe & Knee'? Or Maybe 'Nick and Sam's'?

Mike Fisher

Porzingis Gets PRP Treatment for Knee, Will Miss Mavs Meetings with Lakers & Sixers

Kristaps Porzingis is Getting PRP Treatment for His Knee and Will Miss Mavs Meetings with Lakers & Sixers

Mike Fisher

Mavs Lose Thriller to Nuggets, 107-106, as Clutch Woes Continue

Mavs Lose Thriller to Nuggets, 107-106, as Clutch Woes Continue

Dalton Trigg

KP's a No-Go As Hot Jokic Leads Nuggets at Luka's Mavs Tonight

Kristaps Porzingis is Again a No-Go As Hot Jokic Leads The Nuggets into Dallas to Face Luka's Mavs Tonight

Mike Fisher