'Slow' But 'Fast': Mavs Luka Doncic Named 2020 NBA All-Star Game Starter

Mike Fisher

Luka Doncic is 20 years old. He's the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year. He's in the MVP discussion in this, his second season. And on Thursday night, the coronation process continued as the Dallas Mavericks guard has been named as a starter in the NBA All-Star Game.

He appeared on the live TNT telecast, noting that he "let's the game come to him,'' and was asked about how he controls and slows down the game.

"I would play fast if I was fast,'' Doncic said, "but I'm slow, so..." 

Doncic's vote total trailed only LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. Those two players will serve as the captains of the respective teams. ... and when they draft their teammates?

Maybe the Slovenian Wonderboy will earn another honor.

For now, it's enough for Mavs Nation that Doncic becomes the third player in Mavs franchise history to be named an All-Star starter, joining Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd.

Just as the incredible numbers keep rolling in for Luka, so do the honors, as he's the youngest All-Star starter since 2005, when LeBron was voted in.

Here are the 10 starters, sorted by conference:

East:

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (Captain)
  • Pascal Siakam, Raptors
  • Joel Embiid, 76ers
  • Kemba Walker, Celtics
  • Trae Young, Hawks

West:

  • LeBron James, Lakers (Captain)
  • Luka Doncic, Mavericks
  • James Harden, Rockets,
  • Anthony Davis, Lakers
  • Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

James is headed to the All-Star Game for the 16th time, tying him with Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Shaquille O'Neal for third-most in NBA history. James received 6,275,459 fan votes, edging Doncic by 163,724 votes for the conference's highest total and giving him the West captain’s spot. James has been a captain all three years of this format being in place by the NBA.

Antetokounmpo received 5,902,286 votes, by far the most in the Eastern Conference captain race. Antetokounmpo is the Eastern Conference captain for the second consecutive year. His squad lost to Team LeBron one year ago.

All-Star reserves chosen by the coaches from each conference will be announced next Thursday. 

The All-Star draft will then take place on Feb. 6, with James and Antetokounmpo drafting the starters and then the reserves. The All-Star Game is Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.

