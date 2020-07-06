Luka & KP Mean Mavs Don't Need '3rd Star,' Says Kenny 'The Jet' Smith

DALLAS - TNT's Kenny "The Jet" Smith tells us that the idea of the Dallas Mavericks needing a "third star'' to compete at the highest level in the NBA seems to him to be, well, kind of greedy.

"You need more?" Smith quipped when we asked him (via 105.3 The Fan) about eventual star-level help for Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. "This is it. You don't need anything else. This is what every franchise wants, is two guys like that."

The Mavericks have indeed turned around the zero-to-60 fortunes of the franchise with the recent acquisitions of the two young standouts. Still, as 40-27 Dallas heads to the NBA bubble in Orlando this week, it seems natural to day-dream about ways to build a roster than can truly compete with, say, the Los Angeles Lakers featuring two veteran superstars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Can that happen in this postseason? In theory, sure. Can the chances be increased in the future of Dallas could, following the 2021 season, try to be in play for projected free agents like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Rudy Gobert?

That wouldn't be "in theory.''

Nevertheless, Smith is wise to remind MFFLs to enjoy what has already been built, and what might occur in this unprecedented COVID-19-altered season. While Mavs fans are somewhat conditioned to assume disappointment when it comes to player acquisition free agency, Smith - who has his own pedigree as both a broadcaster and an NBA champion with the Houston Rockets - believes Dallas deserves praise for the here and now.

"A destination for super stars?'' Smith responded to a question on that subject. "You got two right there. You got All-Star in Porzingis, who's been an All-Star (in New York before he was injured). And you got an All-Star in Luka ...

The Mavs, Smith said, "have a chance to really shine through time time.''

This time. Not in the future with more players. This time. In the present. With these players, keyed by Doncic and Porzingis.