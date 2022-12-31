Luka Magic & Immortalizing Dirk: Top-5 Mavs Moments from 2022

There were a lot of good moments for the Mavs in 2022, from Luka Doncic taking things to the next level, to Dirk Nowitzki getting more flowers. Let's relive the best of them as we ring in the new year together.

When analyzing the Dallas Mavericks' 2022 calendar year, there were many exciting moments. From Luka Doncic taking the next step as a bonafide superstar in the postseason, to Dirk Nowitzki being immortalized in more ways than one, and everything in between, it was a great year for the Mavs.

Here at DallasBasketball.com, we sorted through all the high points and narrowed it down to the top-five Mavs moments of 2022 as we ring in the new year. Happy New Year from all us at DBcom, and we hope you enjoy reliving the excitement of the moments listed below.

5. Spencer Dinwiddie's Arrival

There were questions about whether or not the Mavs jumped the gun when trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for a return of Spencer Dinwiddie and Dāvis Bertans. However, those questions were quickly wiped away, as Dinwiddie instantly became a big reason for Dallas's second-half surge in the 2021-22 season.

From epic game-winners in back-to-back games against the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, to baptizing Rudy Gobert in the first round of the playoffs, Dinwiddie endeared himself to Mavs fans in a short period of time.

So far, through 35 games in the 2022-23 season, Dinwiddie has proven that his success with Dallas last season wasn't a fluke. He's currently averaging 16.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field, including 41.9 percent from 3-point range. Despite being a 33.4-percent 3-point shooter for his career, Dinwiddie has stayed above 40 percent his entire time in Dallas.

4. Mavs Get First Playoff Series Win in 11 Years

Although the Mavs losing Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks in free agency was their biggest downer of 2022, his contributions to the team's Western Conference Finals run was one of the high points – specifically, his play against the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs when Doncic missed three games to a calf strain.

Despite not having Doncic, the Mavs found themselves with a 2-1 lead on the Jazz by the time he returned to action in Game 4 thanks to the play of Brunson, who averaged 32 points and 5.3 assists on 50 percent from the field and 41 percent from three in those first three games.

The Mavs went on to win in six games against the Jazz, which was their first playoff series win since the 2011 championship season.

3. Dirk's Immortalization

Although this isn't an on-court 'best moment,' it would be impossible to have a Mavs top-five list without mentioning all the incredible Dirk moments we got to soak in throughout 2022.

First, there was his epic jersey retirement on Jan. 5. Nowitzki's iconic No. 41 was finally raised into the American Airlines Center rafters in front of a raucous home crowd after the Mavs trounced the Golden State Warriors, 99-82.

Then, before the Mavs dismantled the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day, Nowitzki's massive one-legged fadeaway statue was unveiled in front of AAC. These two moments are ones Mavs fans will never forget, and we're sure Mark Cuban will continue to find more ways to celebrate his franchise legend in years to come.

2. Luka's Historic 60-Point Triple-Double

It's pretty crazy that we've witnessed two top-five Mavs moments of the year in just the last week alone. That's how special of a holiday season Dallas is having.

Just 48 hours removed from their big Christmas Day win over the Lakers and Nowitzki's statue ceremony, the Mavs pulled off the impossible by coming back against the New York Knicks at AAC while trailing by nine points with 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Teams in those situations had been 0-13,884 in the last 20 years, but the Mavs were able to pull out the miracle and win the game in overtime, 126-121.

In the win, Doncic put up the league's first-ever 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double. He finished with 60 points on 21-31 shooting from the field, 21 rebounds and 10 assist in 47 minutes of action. It was one of the greatest individual performances in NBA history and one we'll all still be buzzing about heading into 2023.

1. The Luka Special

Out of all the great things that happened for the Mavs in 2022, nothing can top what we witnessed in their Western Conference semifinals series against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.

After losing the first two games of the series in Phoenix, Suns fans loudly chanted "Suns in four! Suns in four!" as the Mavs left the court. Then, while going up 3-2 in the series, Devin Booker mocked Doncic in Game 5 by flopping and calling it "the Luka special." As Doncic, made his way through the tunnel after that game, cameras caught him saying, "everybody acting tough when they're up."

And the rest, as they say, is history...

The Mavs went on to win Game 6 and Game 7 by a combined 60 points, and Doncic, who averaged 34 points while shooting 51 percent from the field and 42 percent from deep in those two games, singlehandedly matched the entire Suns' point total in the first half of that Game 7 with 27.

This back-and-forth series was was an instant classic, and it put Doncic on the next level when it comes to superstar status. We'll see if he can top this postseason moment in 2023.

