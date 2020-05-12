Will The Antetokounmpo-Loving Mavs Chase Another Brother?

DALLAS - Dating all the way back to when Giannis Antetokounmpo was but a teenager, the Dallas Mavericks had a relationship with the Greece-based family. And now that the youngest brother of the Milwaukee Bucks star has decided to turn pro?

"Yes,'' is the answer to your question. The Dallas Mavericks are keenly aware of Alex Antetokounmpo, too.

“I have decided to play in Europe,” Antetokounmpo told Eurohoops' Nikos Varlas. “I want to become a pro as soon as possible. I was born and raised in Europe, I know European basketball and the best thing for me would be to sign a contract with a European club. I will have to train and compete against grown men, I will experience strong competition and pressure and I will evolve on every level.''

Can he evolve into another "Greek Freak''? The Mavs - thanks to the scouting prowess of Donnie Nelson and company - did envision future greatness for Giannis back in 2013, when Donnie pushed for Dallas to select him in the NBA Draft ... with owner Mark Cuban passing on that option to instead save cap room for what would be the failed free-agency pursuit of Dwight Howard.

In the case of the 6-5, 214-pound Alex Antetokounmpo, he was a two-time first-team all-state selection for the Milwaukee-area's Dominican High School, averaging 20 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season. Now 18, he might not rise to the heights of his most famous 6-11 MVP brother, but scouts do think he's still growing.

And, one NBA source tells DallasBasketball.com: "He's got a good feel to his game, and has a better upside and is a better prospect than (Kostas).''

Adds our own Richard Stayman: "Alex Antetokounmpo’s move to Europe shakes the high school and college landscapes, which means the future NBA Draft classes are impacted as well. The appeal with the youngest Antetokounmpo brother comes from his tools: long arms, ability to shoot, plus athleticism, and versatility in being able to switch defensively and handle the ball as a big off-guard offensively.

"He still needs to be more consistent in every aspect of the game and refine his decision-making to reduce mistakes, like most high-schoolers. With a strong physical profile, Alex Antetokounpo will be worth tracking overseas for whichever draft he enters in the future.''

Kostas Antetokounmpo is one of the four basketball-playing brothers (along with Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who played with the Knicks and Bucks after being selected in the second round of the 2014 Draft). Kostas, of course, was drafted by Dallas in 2018. He's now 22 and in the Lakers system.)

The youngest Antetokounmpo, who moved to Milwaukee to be with his brother at age 11, has some small-school offers to stay in the States. But just as the Antetokounmpo connection has long been important to the Mavs (Giannis is eligible for a Bucks super-max contract this summer though the Mavs and every other franchise would love to lure him away), the Euro connection is important to him Alex.

“I used to be starstruck,” Alex told Sports Illustrated of his experiences seeing other top NBA players. “But I’m hopeful to be in this industry, so I can’t be starstruck anymore. When I see them now, I’ve got to learn.”