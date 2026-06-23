2 Mavericks That Could Join Miami Heat After Blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

After years of speculation and drama, the Milwaukee Bucks finally traded Giannis Antetokounmpo, sending him and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionas, three first-round picks, a pick swap, and a second-round pick.

The trade won't be official until July 6th, which allows time for the deal to be expanded, and the Heat are looking to acquire more shooting around a frontcourt of Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. They'll have to get creative with it, as they have a lot of roster spots and are now strapped for money and draft capital.

The Dallas Mavericks could be the help that the Miami Heat are looking for. Dallas is looking to get rid of some veteran players as they reshape the team around Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, and the Heat want to contend now.

Here are two Mavericks that could find their way to Miami this season to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Khris Middleton

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Khris Middleton (20) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Khris Middleton was a long-time member of the Bucks before he was traded for Kyle Kuzma (oof), winning a championship with Antetokounmpo in 2021 and making three All-Star teams. He's had success with Antetokounmpo, and even if Middleton will be 35 years old by the start of next season, he can still be a productive role player.

Middleton won a few unnecessary games for the Mavericks after he was included in the Anthony Davis trade with the Washington Wizards. In his 29 games for Dallas, he averaged 10.0 PPG, and because the Mavericks didn't buy him out, they still have his Bird Rights as he enters free agency this offseason, meaning they could include him in a sign-and-trade if necessary.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst has even reported that Khris Middleton is expected to consider joining the Heat.

Klay Thompson

Apr 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) brings the ball up court during the game between the Mavericks and the Magic at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This is not the experience that Klay Thompson signed up for when he joined the Dallas Mavericks, as he thought he'd be getting open looks from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving while competing for championships. Doncic would be shockingly traded in February of 2025, while Irving tore his ACL in March 2025 and hasn't played since. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have been in the lottery both years.

Thompson is still a good shooter. He averaged 11.7 PPG while shooting over 38% from three last season, which is impressive when you consider how horrific the Mavs' playmaking was.

Klay Thompson is entering the final year of his contract for more than $17 million. It's hard to imagine any team wanting to trade for that, and the only player who gets close to matching salary is Nikola Jovic. It's hard to imagine the Heat doing that deal.

However, Thompson could be a buyout candidate as he looks to join a contender, and we know how much he likes the beach and the sun. What better place for him to be than Miami?