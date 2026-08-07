DeMar DeRozan Next Team Market Points to Heat, Cavs or Retirement

DeMar DeRozan is going down the same path as LeBron James, with both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat interested in signing the six-time All-Star. As things sit, Miami is the frontrunner to sign DeRozan.

Kalshi’s NBA next team market prices Miami as a 31% favorite while Cleveland has 15%. There is a 6% chance that he either won't end up with a team or retire.

DeMar DeRozan Next Team - Kalshi

Miami Heat 31%

Cleveland Cavaliers 15%

Retires/No Team 16%

Trading $10 profits $19.81 if he chooses Miami, $47.47 for Cleveland, and $146.33 if he retires. The market grades on October 21st based on which team he’s with by then.

To South Beach

After missing out on LeBron, Miami is eager to land another star alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo and has been consistently linked to DeMar DeRozan. Reports have linked DeRozan to the Heat for several years, and now, after the Sacramento Kings waived him, there is mutual interest in getting a deal done.

The only thing standing in the way of DeRozan and Miami now is Klay Thompson. The Dallas Mavericks are expected to buy out Thompson, and Miami has him on its priority list as well. Miami is trying to find a way to add both of them, and is reportedly not in a rush to fill out its roster in hopes of landing the two.

Roadblocks for Cleveland

Holding back DeRoza from Cleveland is James Harden’s decision. Harden remains a free agent, and all signs point to him re-signing with the team at some point before the season. With Harden still in question, the team's focus will not shift to DeRozan until they finalize a deal with Harden, in which it might be too late for DeRozan anyway.

A lot left in the tank

As far as going unsigned or retirement goes, it’s at 6% for a reason. He’s got plenty left to offer a contending team, even at 37 years old. His durability is some of the best in the league at his age, playing 77 games in each of his last two seasons. He’s also coming off an efficient 18.4 point, 4.1 assist season while shooing 49.7% from the field.

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