2 Factors Could Keep Mavericks From Signing Second-Round Pick

Based on what we saw in the 2026 NBA Summer League, the Dallas Mavericks walked away from the recent NBA Draft with four very intriguing prospects.

First-round picks Morez Johnson Jr. and Sergio De Larrea had record-setting performances, as Johnson had 27 points in the first game, then De Larrea had a combined 26 assists in his final two games.

Second-round pick Tobi Lawal displayed jaw-dropping athleticism, but the player who piqued everyone's interest was their final second-round pick: Vsevolod Ishchenko.

VSEVOLOD ISHCHENKO TONIGHT:



15 POINTS

7 ASSISTS

3 REBOUNDS

5/8 FG



👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/VtMqeV6Hik — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) July 18, 2026

Ishchenko wasn't a dominant scorer, but he got more comfortable scoring as the Summer League progressed. He could handle the ball, always found himself in the right place at the right time, and consistently guarded the other team's best player. He gave Cameron Boozer everything he could handle.

Fans didn't know what to expect when the Mavs bought the 56th overall pick to take Ishchenko, who played in a lower Russian league and wasn't even that productive, but he was genuinely impressive.

Ishchenko showed enough promise that Mavericks fans want to see him come over to the NBA right away, but it may not be that simple due to some NBA rules and potentially even the political climate.

Vsevolod Ishchenko in his last 2 games 📈



- 15pts | 3reb | 7ast | 1steal | 1block

- 12pts | 7reb | 3ast | 2steal



21 years old, getting COMFY, & super composed as a player. A literal STEAL by Dallas 📈🔥 pic.twitter.com/rxJitq1wsh — ItsAllLove (@nbanerdd) July 18, 2026

Vsevolod Ishchenko May Stay Another Season Overseas

There are two things that could keep Vsevolod Ishchenko from coming to the NBA this season, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

The first is an NBA rule that prohibits teams from buying out players from contracts in other leagues to sign them to a two-way contract. That means Ishchenko would have to personally buy out his full contract from the Russian league without any assistance from the Mavericks to sign a two-way deal, or find a way out another way.

Dallas could always sign him to a standard NBA contract, but they're also sitting with 16 standard NBA contracts, already one over the roster limit that has to be finalized by the regular season. Unless they make a large consolidation trade or waive a few players, it doesn't seem feasible.

Stein also noted that the "diplomatic complications" between the United States and Russia currently.

A Russian publication earlier in the week said that Ishchenko would be signing a two-way contract with the Mavericks, but it's appearing more and more unlikely that it happens.

It may make more sense for both sides to wait a year, especially if Ishchenko can spend a year playing against a better level of competition in Europe rather than his current Russian league.

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