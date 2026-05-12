2026 Draft Combine Measurements for Top Prospects Mavericks Fans Need to Know

The 2026 NBA Draft will start in just over six weeks, and this is one of the most important weeks of the draft process. The draft lottery was held on Sunday, which leads directly into the NBA Combine in Chicago. This is where teams see official measurements, athleticism scores, and plenty more for the top prospects.

The Dallas Mavericks hold three picks in the upcoming draft after falling one spot in the lottery, so they'll select at 9, 30, and 46, the latter two picks coming via the Anthony Davis trade. They also now have a front office predicated around scouting and drafting, with Masai Ujiri as Team President and Mike Schmitz as General Manager.

That makes this week vital for them. While falling to the 9th pick wasn't ideal, there should still be a good prospect or two on the board at that selection. Here are some notable combine measurements for players that may be available for the Mavs.

2026 NBA Draft Combine Measurements

As a note, all heights are measured barefoot, so they could be well under their listed height in college. That'll be a concern for some teams.

Labaron Philon, Guard, Alabama

Height: 6'2 1/2"

Weight: 176.2 pounds

Wingspan: 6'6 1/4"

Labaron Philon is one of the favorites to be selected by the Mavs at the 9th pick. His slimmer frame may cause teams to not want to select him in the lottery, but he's a dynamic scorer.

Mikel Brown Jr., Guard, Louisville

Height: 6'3 1/2"

Weight: 190.2 pounds

Wingspan: 6'7 1/2"

Mikel Brown Jr. is another possible option at the 9th pick. Talent has never been his issue, and he has the size needed to play either backcourt position. Medicals will be his biggest challenge moving forward. As long as his back checks out, he'll be a priority target.

Kingston Flemings, Guard, Houston

Height: 6'2 1/2"

Weight: 183.4 pounds

Wingspan: 6'3 1/2"

Kingston Flemings is pretty commonly placed in the top eight, but he was one of the biggest losers of the combine measurements. These are not prototypical guard measurements, especially with the shorter wingspan.

Houston's Kingston Flemings measured 6'2.5 barefoot and 183 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 6'3.5 wingspan and 8'2.5 standing reach



Flemings has grown and filled out over the past two years, but does not have great dimensions for an NBA guard by any means. pic.twitter.com/vVhoDhpOeC — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

Darius Acuff Jr., Guard, Arkansas

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 185.8 pounds

Wingspan: 6'7"

Darius Acuff is an awesome offensive guard, but he's horrific defensively. That makes his wingspan even more surprising, as it's quite long, but he's clearly not using it effectively on defense.

Aday Mara, Center, Michigan

Height: 7'3"

Weight: 259.8 pounds

Wingspan: 7'6"

Aday Mara may not be someone the Mavs are interested in, but he's someone teams ahead of the Mavs may be interested in targeting, which could have one of the talented guards fall.

Brayden Burries, Guard, Arizona

Height: 6'3 3/4"

Weight: 215.4 pounds

Wingspan: 6'6"

Brayden Burries is another player highly in consideration for the 9th pick. He's a little undersized for a shooting guard, which is likely to be his role in the NBA, but he's a good defender and a good shooter.

Yaxel Landeborg, Wing, Michigan

Height: 6'8 3/4"

Weight: 241.4 pounds

Wingspan: 7' 3 1/4"

Landeborg is one of the older prospects that's projected to go in the lottery range, but his size, length, and versatility will make him a hard prospect to pass on.

Nate Ament, Wing, Tennessee

Height: 6'9 1/2"

Weight: 210.8 pounds

Wingspan: 6'11 1/2"

Nate Ament is a prospect fans don't like, but NBA teams seem to be intrigued by. He's projected to go in the late lottery.

Tennessee's Nate Ament measured 6'9.5 barefoot and 211 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 6'11.5 wingspan and 9'1.5 standing reach.



Up an inch and 25 pounds over two years. Some of the best measurements in his class, likely to intrigue every team picking 5-10. pic.twitter.com/47iimxPzvw — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

Keaton Wagler, Guard, Illinois

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 188 pounds

Wingspan: 6'6 1/4"

Keaton Wagler is the biggest riser of the one-and-done era, as he went from outside the top 150 to a bona fide lottery pick in one season. His athleticism will give teams reason to be concerned, but he's a tough shotmaker.

Meleek Thomas, Guard, Arkansas

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 189.6 pounds

Wingspan: 6'6 3/4"

Meleek Thomas is someone who could be an option for the Mavericks at pick 30. He doesn't have the ideal size for a shooting guard, but he's a talented shooter.

Isaiah Evans, Wing, Duke

Height: 6'5 1/2"

Weight: 186 pounds

Wingspan: 6'8 3/4"

Another possibility with the 30th pick, Evans played with Cooper Flagg in college and is a great shooter. He's always going to be on the slimmer side, but that lower weight will concern some teams.

Zuby Ejiofor, Forward, St. John's

Height: 6'7 1.2"

Weight: 245.2 pounds

Wingspan: 7'2"

The Mavericks are expected to host a pre-draft workout with Ejiofor, arguably the most versatile defender in the draft. His height makes his NBA position a little bit of a mystery, but he's a good enough defender for it not to matter. He's another option for late-first/early second round.

Ebuka Okorie, Guard, Stanford

Height: 6'1 1/4"

Weight: 186 pounds

Wingspan: 6'7 3/4"

The wingspan was a nice surprise for Okorie, who was one of the biggest risers throughout the season as a dynamic scorer at Stanford. It's starting to feel unlikely that he'll be there at the 30th pick for the Mavs.

Stanford's Ebuka Okorie measured 6'1.25 barefoot and 186 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 6'7.75 wingspan and 8'2 standing reach. pic.twitter.com/rtus1DHaHJ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

Tyler Tanner, Guard, Vanderbilt

Height: 5'10 3/4"

Weight: 166.8 pounds

Wingspan: 6'4 1/4"

Tyler Tanner is someone that a lot of draft analysts love, but he is going to be far too small for some teams.

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