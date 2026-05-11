Monday Mavericks Mock Draft: First Post-Lottery Prediction for Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks officially have the 9th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, falling one spot in the lottery's unveiling on Sunday. That means that they won't have a high pick to pair with Cooper Flagg, but they'll still be able to add more young talent.

In total, the Mavericks hold the 9th, 30th, and 46th picks in the upcoming draft. So, let's continue our weekly mock draft series where we explore a lot of different options, including trades. This one will be vanilla, though, as Masai Ujiri rarely trades up or down in the draft. Plus, it's an initial reaction to the lottery.

We're still using ESPN's mock draft simulator for now.

9th Overall: Labaron Philon Jr., Guard, Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) looks on after a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

I'll continue to pound the drum for Labaron Philon, the exciting guard from Alabama, who averaged 22.0 PPG and 5.0 APG on excellent efficiency. His slimmer frame will give teams some pause, but he's the kind of scorer in the backcourt that Dallas needs for the future.

This decision was made a little easier considering all of the other top guards came off the board: Darius Acuff 5th to the Clippers, Kingston Flemings 6th to the Nets, Keaton Wagler 7th to the Kings, and Mikel Brown Jr. 8th to the Hawks. That left me to choose between Philon and Arizona's Brayden Burries, and I think Philon has a much higher ceiling.

30th Overall: Zuby Ejiofor, Forward, St. John's

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) goes in for a dunk against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Mavericks will have plenty of intriguing options with the 30th overall pick, but they're planning to host Zuby Ejiofor, the Big East Player of the Year, for a pre-draft workout. The 30th pick would be a little high for him, but he's a high-floor option given his impressive defensive versatility.

The key to Ejiofor translating to the NBA will be developing a jumpshot, as he made just 31 threes in his college career. At 6'9", he doesn't have the height necessary to be a full-time 5, so he's going to need to expand his perimeter game.

46th Overall: Emanuel Sharp, Guard, Houston

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) reacts in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Dallas desperately needs to add three-point shooting. Sharp could be a solid option in the second round. Over his final three seasons at Houston, he averaged 13.6 PPG while shooting 38.1% from three on high volume. Even if his ceiling his limited because of his age, he could play NBA minutes right away, and since he played for Kelvin Sampson in college, he's willing to play defense.

A lot of the other options on the board around here were bigs, such as Florida's Rueben Chinyelu and Italy's Luigi Suigo. Those didn't make as much sense after taking Ejiofor at the end of the first round.

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