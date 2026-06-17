3 NBA Trade Ideas for Dallas Mavericks' Klay Thompson

We are a week away from the 2026 NBA Draft, which will usher in a rush of transactions across the NBA. Teams can start negotiating with their own free agents now, but the Draft is when trades will fly, and free agency will begin soon after. With teams looking to improve while also ducking tax aprons, trades are usually the best way to do so.

The Dallas Mavericks are in a unique position this offseason. They have new leadership, with team president Masai Ujiri and general manager Mike Schmitz, who have no attachments to anyone on the roster. They'll obviously keep Cooper Flagg, and everything out of the front office so far has indicated that they'll keep Kyrie Irving, but that has nothing to do with the other veterans on the roster.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks appear interested in listening to trade offers for Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, and Daniel Gafford.

For this, we'll talk about possible trade destinations for Klay Thompson. The 36-year-old averaged 11.7 PPG last season while shooting 38.3% from three. He's entering the final year of his contract, worth $17.46 million. While he's not worth that number, expiring contracts are very valuable right now. There are plenty of teams looking to shed future salary, and Thompson can still be a good role player on the right team. The playmaking for the Mavs was so bad recently that Thompson couldn't get off a lot of clean shots, but that could change in the right system.

Here are three potential trades for Klay Thompson.

Dec 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) controls the ball under pressure from Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Denver Nuggets Shed Future Salary to Re-Sign Peyton Watson

Mavericks Receive: Christian Braun, 2026 First-Round Pick (26th overall)

Nuggets Receive: Klay Thompson, 2026 Second-Round Pick (48th overall)

The Denver Nuggets chose between Christian Braun and Peyton Watson before the season, and they made the wrong decision. They re-signed Braun to a five-year, $125 million extension, which kicks in next season. He rewarded the Nuggets by averaging just 12.0 PPG while shooting 30.1% from three while playing in just 44 games due to injury.

They would love to bring back Peyton Watson, who is set to enter restricted free agency and is coming off a really good season, but they'll need to shed some salary to do so to avoid the second tax apron.

This trade would save the Nuggets $4.1 million this season, and plenty more in the future. Thompson could add more spacing around Nikola Jokic, while the Mavericks could add an intriguing talent to their perimeter, hoping he can bounce back to form when healthy. If not, they get to trade up into the first round of a really good draft class to get a better chance at adding a talented young player. This trade wouldn't be able to be official until July 1st due to a trade restriction, though.

Nov 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Klay Thompson Ends Up With Lakers Anyway

Mavericks Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht

Lakers Receive: Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson initially chose to sign with the Mavericks over the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency when he left the Golden State Warriors simply to play with Luka Doncic. When Thompson and Doncic shared the floor, it was nearly impossible to stop, and then Nico Harrison inexplicably traded Doncic.

This trade would pair him back up with Doncic. They need more shooting around Doncic and Austin Reaves (if they bring him back), and they just need more playable guys. Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht were not playable under JJ Redick.

The only incentive to do this for the Mavs is taking a flier on Dalton Knecht, hoping he could bounce back to the player he was before he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets, but the trade ended up being rescinded due to Mark Williams failing his physical.

It wouldn't be surprising to see either side ask for a draft pick in this instance, but I'm not sure who would press harder for that compensation. I think a straight-up deal could be fair.

Jan 31, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Detroit Pistons Add More Shooting Around Cade Cunningham

Mavericks Receive: Caris LeVert

Pistons Receive: Klay Thompson

The Detroit Pistons thought Caris LeVert could be a valuable part of their rotation when they signed him last offseason. They were wrong, as he averaged just 7.4 PPG, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 33.3% from three.

They would like to add more spacing around Cade Cunningham, who blossomed into a star this season, and Klay Thompson can still do that at a high level.

The only real incentive for this is that the Mavs would save $2.7 million this year, and both players are on expiring contracts. The Mavericks could use that extra space on an additional free agent target.

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