3 Overreactions as Mavericks Put Up Historically Lifeless Performance Against Celtics

Things are going to have to change if the Dallas Mavericks plan to be competitive in the Western Conference.

This won't be a usual recap, because everything that needs to be said happened in the first quarter. The Mavericks were on the second night of a back-to-back, so Kyrie Irving and Santi Aldama were out for this game against the Boston Celtics, who hadn't played since Wednesday.

And it looked like it.

Boston was up 24-4 through the first six minutes, then built it up to 42-9 by the end of the period. The Celtics were operating at a high level, with quick passing to open shooters, then showing multiple bodies any time Cooper Flagg had the ball and tried to drive.

It's the first time in NBA history that I can find a game in which a team scored 42+ points in the first quarter while allowing 9 or fewer points. It's the third time that a team led by at least 33 points after the first quarter.

Any life the Mavericks may have entered the game with was instantly drained. They went through the motions for the rest of the game, essentially looking to end it as soon as possible, and it couldn't end quickly enough.

The Celtics would go on to a wire-to-wire win, 131-94. The margin never got closer than 25 after the first quarter, and they led by as much as 41.

Here are three overreactions from yet another embarrassing loss this week.

Nov 9, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Pacers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper Flagg's Body Language Has to Improve

It's at times like these that you can tell Cooper Flagg is still a teenager. You know that he wanted to have a big performance against the Celtics, the team he grew up cheering for. And when the Celtics got off to a massive lead, Flagg's energy level instantly went down.

He started closing out short on three-point shots, didn't hunt his own shot, and dropped his head any time he did shoot and missed. He finally picked it up a little bit in the second half, but by then, the game was over.

Flagg shouldn't have to be the leader of an NBA team at 19 years old, but he is. The team goes as he does.

Naji Marshall and Cooper Flagg Can't Play Together

Every possession that the Mavericks play with Cooper Flagg and Naji Marshall sharing the court feels like pulling teeth. They're both the same kind of player right now: bigger wings who can handle the ball, playmake, and aren't respected as shooters. Flagg is the much better player at all of those things, but teams really pack the paint on Flagg when Marshall is on the floor.

The ball also just stops in Marshall's hands a lot. Every game that passes, his contract extension becomes more and more regrettable.

Teams Have Figured Out the Mavericks Already

NBA teams are starting to realize that the Mavericks don't have any natural scorers outside of Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving, so when Irving isn't playing, they're loading up against Flagg. As they should.

The Mavericks were doing things to steal extra points, such as quickly inbounding after a made shot and kicking it ahead before the defense could get set. Those have disappeared in the last few games.

Teams realize that the Mavericks don't have great point-of-attack defenders, so they're drawing in extra help before kicking out to open shooters. It's there all game long.

Until the Mavericks add more scoring, shooting, and perimeter defense, there are going to be a lot more games like this. This team is starting to resemble a lot of the lackluster teams at the end of Masai Ujiri's tenure in Toronto, which isn't a good thing.

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