3 Things Mavericks Fans Should Know From Dusty May’s Introductory Presser

The Dallas Mavericks introduced their new head coach on Monday, as Dusty May had his introductory press conference. It was a big risk for the Mavericks to look to the college ranks for their next head coach, but they believe he's exactly what they need.

Dusty May clearly had some sway in the team's draft plans, as they selected Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. 9th overall, despite glaring holes in the backcourt. As he mentioned in his press conference, though, he's very happy to have him.

Here are 3 initial reactions to Dusty May's press conference.

Dusty May Will Lean on Kyrie Irving

There have been a lot of whispers around the NBA about what the Dallas Mavericks will do with Kyrie Irving. Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz have each said they want to see him play with Cooper Flagg, but Ujiri's comments about building for the future had some people thinking.

If Dusty May's press conference is any indication, Kyrie Irving isn't going anywhere, as he'll be relying on Irving's expertise and experience.

"I did speak to Kyrie last week, and how do you earn his trust? By being yourself, working like crazy for him every single day. Kyrie knows what it takes to win a championship, so as a first-time NBA head coach, I'm going to lean on him in a lot of areas. Someone as intelligent as he is, it's going to bring a lot to the table for all of us. He's one of the greatest point guards to ever play our game... I can't wait to be around him every day and just help him on his journey."

“As a first-time NBA coach, I am going to lean on him in a lot of areas.” - Dusty May on Kyrie Irving@ATT // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/JSJc0nGWvR — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 29, 2026

Don't Expect the Mavericks to Be Losing Long

It has been two years in a row that the Mavericks have missed the playoffs after making the NBA Finals in 2024. With a young superstar like Cooper Flagg and talented veterans, Dusty May sees them competing "sooner than later."

"We have some veterans that have done it before in pivotal moments, and we have some young guys that are on the cusp of breakthrough seasons. I've taken a lot of pride on being a part of teams where I feel like we have all over-achieved, so if we were all committed to playing incredibly unselfish basketball, competing at the highest level, and really sharing the success, and caring about each other, then we'll surpass all expectations," May said.

"But it's going to take some health and other things, but I know one thing, we'll put a staff together that's going to be in here every single day serving our players, helping them with the plan to be the absolute best they can be."

Jun 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Morez Johnson Jr, the Mavericks first-round pick in the 2026 NBA draft holds his jersey during an introductory press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Dusty May Didn't Have as Much Say in Morez Johnson Selection as Some May Think

When it was first announced that Dusty May was taking the Mavericks' job, all eyes turned to the draft, as they expected the Mavs to take a Michigan player at that point. That's exactly what happened, as they surprised some by taking Morez Johnson Jr. However, May says he didn't have as much to do with that as some may think.

"I had no idea we were drafting Rez. Masai texts me right when they decided to make this selection, and I didn't even see the message. I missed it. My phone started buzzing, and people were sending me messages, and I still didn't know who it was. I had to play it off. I saw Morez's agent, and he tipped his cap," May said.

"These guys are incredibly thorough. Even before this job looked like it was going to happen, they were asking me questions for days about all of our guys... That's it. The information, I was honest and transparent, especially about our guys, because they need to be in the right situations for them. I was just happy that we got one of the three.