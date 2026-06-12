3 Trade Ideas for Dallas Mavericks in 2026 NBA Draft

It has been reported that the Dallas Mavericks are open for business with the 9th overall pick. They're willing to move up or down the board, depending on the offer, which could allow for a lot of excitement on draft night.

With how talented and deep this draft is, the Mavericks will have plenty of options, and likely plenty of suitors, if they decide to move out of the 9th pick. They also hold the 30th and 48th overall picks, which gives them a little more ammunition.

With that in mind, here are three hypothetical trades the Dallas Mavericks could make to navigate around the board on June 23rd.

Mar 3, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks to pass against Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Trade Option 1: Charlotte Hornets Go All In For Frontcourt Help

Dallas Mavericks Receive: 14th Pick, 18th Pick

Charlotte Hornets Receive: 9th Pick

The Charlotte Hornets were one of the biggest surprises of the season, making the Play-In Tournament with assistance from a historic rookie season by Kon Knueppel, while LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller were finally healthy.

While Moussa Diabate was a revelation as a rebounder, their center position could use an upgrade. Miles Bridges could also be upgraded, and there have been some rumors that they could trade him. Aday Mara and Yaxel Lendebourg would be great fits in Charlotte, and should be available at the 9th pick.

The Hornets also already have 12 players under contract, not including a team option for Pat Connaughton, and they'd probably like to bring Coby White back. They don't need two first-round picks.

Oct 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) and guard Aaron Wiggins (21) and Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) look for the ball during the game between the Mavericks and the Thunder at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Trade Option 2: Mavericks Help Solve OKC Thunder's Cap Issue

Dallas Mavericks Receive: 12th Overall, 17th Overall, Aaron Wiggins

OKC Thunder Receive: 9th Overall

This may seem like a lot to give up to just move up three spots, but no one should be willing to do the OKC Thunder any favors. The Thunder could also be looking for a player like Mara or Lendeborg, and this trade would save them a few million just in rookie contracts, as well as shedding Wiggins' $9 million.

OKC will be flirting with the second apron as extensions for Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams kick in. They need to save money where they can. This would be a great chance to do so. The Thunder also don't need two first-round picks, as most of their roster is filled out.

Dallas could absorb Aaron Wiggins into a trade exception, and he'd probably be in their rotation with his shooting and ability to put the ball on the floor.

Feb 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) moves the past Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Trade Option 3: Mavericks Go Get Their Guy

Dallas Mavericks Receive: 7th Overall, Malik Monk

Sacramento Kings Receive: 9th Overall, 30th Overall, AJ Johnson

The Sacramento Kings could use more draft capital while shedding some salary, and the trade exception the Mavericks have from Anthony Davis is juuuust big enough to fit Malik Monk's salary. Monk does have a player option for the 2027-28 season, which would be hard to stomach, but if one of the guards the Mavs love starts to fall, they may as well go get him.

As of now, the Mavericks have mostly been connected to Brayden Burries, and he should be there at the 9th pick. There has also been a rumor that they'd be interested in Darius Acuff, but that doesn't really feel like a Masai Ujiri selection. I'd be a big fan of Kingston Flemings or Mikel Brown Jr. at this pick.

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