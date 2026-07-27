Mavericks Send Clear Message About Kyrie Irving Trade Talks

The Dallas Mavericks need to clear a roster spot before the start of the regular season, as they currently have 16 players on standard NBA contracts. However, there is still a lot of time before then, so the Mavericks aren't in a rush to solve this problem now.

One player that many teams have been interested in is superstar guard Kyrie Irving. The Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves have been a couple of teams connected since the start of the offseason, and LeBron James tried to see if the Mavs would trade Irving to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It has been a resounding 'No' every time someone calls the Mavericks, and that won't change.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, "The Mavericks have continued to rebuff trade feelers for the 34-year-old who has nine career All-Star nods. The working expectation since our report last month is that Irving should begin next season in Dallas alongside Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg to at last launch his long-awaited comeback from knee surgery in late March 2025."

Kyrie Irving feels comfortable in Dallas, and that's the biggest thing for him. His last few stops with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets were rocky, to say the least.

For Irving to feel like he has a home is massive. So, unless he goes to Masai Ujiri and asks for a trade, he's going to remain in Dallas, and they need his playmaking.

Jan 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyrie Irving Will Fill a Lot of Mavericks' Needs

A big reason why the Dallas Mavericks had their second-worst season since the turn of the century is the lack of playmaking and consistent shooting.

Irving has never been known for his passing, but he's more than capable of making the passes that need to be made. The Mavericks didn't even have that last year.

His shotmaking will be the big difference-maker. Cooper Flagg was really the only reliable on-ball creator last year, and he was a rookie who couldn't shoot the three that well.

Oct 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickie's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Irving is an elite shooter, both off-the-dribble and catch-and-shoot. That's going to open a lot of options for this offense.

New head coach Dusty May has been incredibly vocal on his support of Irving, comparing watching an Irving workout to a Picasso painting. Every team also needs a strong veteran leader, and that's what Irving has become.

If the season starts rough, maybe the Mavericks look into moving Irving at the trade deadline, but the start of the season will have been 18 months since he tore his ACL. Hopefully, that will have been more than enough time for Irving to fully recover.

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