4 Mavericks Ruled Out of Season Opener Against Houston Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks will start their season tonight against the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. CST. It's the dawn of a new era, led by a new head coach (Dusty May), general manager (Mike Schmitz), and team president (Masai Ujiri).

While you always hope to start the season with everyone fully healthy, that is not the case for the Mavericks, as they have already ruled out four players ahead of the opener.

Center Dereck Lively II had right foot surgery back in December, and he is still recovering from it. That injury limited him to just 7 games last season, and no timeline has been provided for when he might be available this season.

The Mavericks want Lively to take his time in his recovery, and Lively wants to make sure he's as healthy as possible moving forward in his career.

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Forward Santi Aldama had right knee surgery in March, and he is not quite 100% yet. Coach May has said that he's close to being ready for the last week, so hopefully this doesn't keep him out for too much longer.

Sharpshooter Tarik Biberovic is dealing with some right heel bursitis, which will keep him out of this contest. There hasn't been any timeline provided for his return, but an injury like this can last anywhere between a few days and a few weeks, depending on the severity.

The Mavericks acquired Aldama and the draft rights to Biberovic in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason, in which they sent out AJ Johnson and some draft picks.

Wing Caleb Martin will miss this game due to a right thumb sprain. He wasn't projected to be a big part of the rotation anyways, given his limited offensive game.

The newest addition to the injury report is two-way sharpshooter Jett Howard, who is now questionable to play due to tightness in his right calf.

Sep 22, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (12) poses for a picture during media day at Hilton Americas hotel. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Rockets Injuries

As of 9:30 CST, the Rockets only have two players on the injury report.

Center Steven Adams is questionable to play due to tightness/soreness in his right calf. The NBA as a whole is being extremely cautious with calf injuries due to the uptick in Achilles tears, so it wouldn't be surprising if he didn't play.

Wing Julian Phillips is also questionable due to an illness. He signed a two-way contract with the Rockets this offseason.

This game will be on KFAA/WFAA, SCHN, and NBA League Pass.

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