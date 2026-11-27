The Dallas Mavericks will close out NBA Cup Group Play on Friday night on the road against the Phoenix Suns. Dallas has already clinched the group with a perfect 3-0 record, but a fourth win would have them as one of the top two seeds in the West.

Phoenix has been eliminated from advancing after losing to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, which puts them at 1-2 and out of the race for the Wild Card.

Dallas is currently the second seed, as the Minnesota Timberwolves have a better point differential by just three points. Minnesota plays the Memphis Grizzlies in its final Group Play game, and the Grizzlies don't have Cam Boozer for now. The Wolves and Grizzlies are the only teams alive in Group B, so it's a winner-takes-all situation there.

With the stage set for the NBA Cup, here's a look at the injury report for Friday night's game, which will be at 8 p.m. CST.

Nov 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) shoots the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Full Mavericks-Suns Injury Report

Caleb Martin remains available as he plays through a right thumb sprain. He has started 11 of the last 12 games, and while he was catastrophically bad a season ago, he has turned it around this year, shooting 51.8% from three, albeit on minimal attempts. It's enough to qualify, and that puts him among the league's leaders in three-point shooting.

P.J. Washington is completely off the injury report, which is a good thing for the Mavericks. He missed both games last weekend, then was questionable heading into Tuesday's win over the Denver Nuggets. He did play in that game and played well.

Dereck Lively II remains out as he recovers from foot surgery. That procedure was nearly a year ago, and while head coach Dusty May has said that Lively is getting closer, we truly have no idea what his timeline looks like.

Rookie guard Sergio De Larrea remains out with a right knee sprain. They were hopeful that it wouldn't keep him out longer than a few weeks, but he has now been out for a month.

European sharpshooter Tarik Biberovic has yet to play this season because of right heel bursitis, and he is still out for this game.

Rookie forward Tobi Lawal is out with a right groin strain. He's on a two-way contract anyway, so this isn't that big of a blow for the Mavs.

The only Sun on the injury report is center Mark Williams, who is out after having left shoulder surgery.

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