Beloved Mavericks Veteran Still Awaiting Clarity on Future With Team

The Dallas Mavericks are already facing a roster crunch, sitting with 16 players on standard contracts, and they'll need to cut it down to 15 by the start of the regular season.

That has fans wondering about Dwight Powell's future with the Mavericks. He's the only player from last year's roster who has been with the team for longer than four years, and now his status is completely up in the air.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Powell's future, saying, "I'm told veteran center Dwight Powell and his representatives have maintained a dialogue with the club in hopes that he still factors into their plans somehow. The 35-year-old, who became a Maverick in December 2014 as part of the Rajon Rondo trade, has been hoping to play at least one more season."

Dwight Powell and his team “have maintained a dialogue with the club in hopes that he still factors into their plans somehow,” per @TheSteinLine



“Dallas currently has 16 players on its roster on standard contracts, one above the in-season maximum, but I'm told veteran center… pic.twitter.com/bqHHuVAaHO — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) July 27, 2026

Powell's longevity has been admirable, considering he was basically a throw-in for that Rondo trade, as he's been with the Mavericks longer than any other player in the NBA has been with their teams outside of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

The main thing about Powell is his veteran leadership. He's the perfect locker room guy, but the Mavericks now have one of those on the coaching staff in Garrett Temple.

Powell was useful in his minutes last year, averaging 3.3 PPG and 4.1 RPG in 63 games. However, he just turned 35 years old, and the Mavericks are already overcrowded in the frontcourt as it is.

Feb 27, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dwight Powell May Be Forced Into Retirement

It's hard to imagine that Dwight Powell would want to play for another franchise at this point in his career. If the Mavericks don't have any space for him, he may just have to retire.

There were rumors earlier in the season that were quickly shot down that Powell would be retiring after the season. As of now, that has yet to happen.

The Mavericks already need to shed some roster spots, so they'd have to clear three players from the roster in order to bring Powell back. Even with a Klay Thompson buyout/trade looming and a possible Daniel Gafford trade on the horizon, they'd still have to find someone else to move to bring back an end-of-bench veteran.

That doesn't feel that likely. If they find themselves with an open roster spot midway through the season, then bring Powell back on a small deal; otherwise, it doesn't make that much sense.

The Mavericks also need to be aware of the fan situation. They're still on edge from the horrific Luka Doncic trade. Treat one of the fan favorites with respect and find a way to end on good terms.

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