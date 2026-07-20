3-Team NBA Trade Idea Helps Mavericks Solve Roster Logjam With Heat, Pelicans

The Dallas Mavericks currently sit at 16 roster spots, and while they don't have to get down to 15 until the start of the regular season, it's still something they need to do.

After Sunday's trade to land former first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, this team is way too crowded in the frontcourt. They already were, and adding Risacher on the wing doesn't help with that at all, even if it's a very worthy gamble for the Mavs.

They sent out Ryan Nembhard in the trade, and while he likely wouldn't have been a major part of the rotation, it only highlights their need for a guard. Even if they don't plan on being full contenders this year, having some guard help would be nice.

Kyrie Irving is the only proven point guard in the rotation, as Sergio De Larrea is a rookie and Marcus Sasser has yet to establish himself in the NBA. At shooting guard, Klay Thompson could be gone any minute, Max Christie is more of a high-caliber bench player, and Tarik Biberovic is an unknown.

Ideally, the Mavs could find someone who can play either backcourt position, but they also don't want to be tied down on a large, long-term contract. Any trade they do make would have to be a 2-for-1 to get down to 15 contracts, which makes things even more challenging.

Two possible trade candidates came to mind when I was running through the trade machine, so let's focus on the likely less popular option first.

Apr 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) brings the ball up court during the game between the Mavericks and the Magic at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Klay Thompson Goes to Miami, Mavericks Get Backcourt Help in 3-Team Trade Idea

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Jordan Poole, 2027 second-round pick (via HOU, from NOP), 2030 second-round pick (from NOP), 2031 second-round pick (via TOR, from NOP)

Miami Heat Receive: Klay Thompson

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Daniel Gafford, Nikola Jovic, 2029 first-round pick swap (from MIA)

This trade probably isn't going to be the most popular since Jordan Poole isn't a good player and he has a large salary, so let me make the case.

Poole is entering the last year of his contract, which will give him just over $34 million. That's a large expiring contract that the Mavericks could either let expire or flip at the deadline to get more assets. It comes at the cost of sending Klay Thompson to Miami and Daniel Gafford to the Pelicans, who have been in constant trade rumors.

The Pelicans may not need a center on paper, but people aren't quite sure what Derik Queen will be yet, and the Knicks have been sniffing around a trade for Yves Missi. This would allow them to trade Missi while getting Gafford, who is a clear upgrade.

Dallas gets three second-round picks from the Pelicans for doing this, as they probably have no desire to pay Poole, and Gafford is a better player on a much cheaper contract. This would give the Mavericks some more future assets, as they traded away their last real second-round pick in the Zaccharie Risacher trade.

Jan 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) drives to the basket past Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) and guard Jordan Poole (13) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The big problem would be convincing the Pelicans to take on the contract of Nikola Jovic. However, if there's anyone you can convince of a bad decision, it's Joe Dumars.

Any trade the Heat make, especially for a contract as large as Thompson's, would have to involve sending out Nikola Jovic, who is just a bad basketball player. He's entering the first year of a four-year, $62 million contract extension, but he has never played in more than 50 games in a season

The Mavericks likely have no desire to add him, but the Pelicans could be talked into a young player who can still develop while already under contract, and they get a 2029 first-round pick swap in case the Heat fall off.

This is far from a glamorous trade, but it would give the Mavericks more assets, get them off some future salary, allow Klay Thompson to be on a contending team, and give them someone who can at least play in the backcourt.