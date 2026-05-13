Cooper Flagg's Former Duke Teammate Thinks It Would Be 'Awesome' To Team Up on Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks have one of the most important drafts in franchise history coming up. The 2026 Draft is as deep and talented as we've seen in recent memory, and it happens to be the last year they control their first-round pick until 2031. This is their best chance to add elite young talent next to Cooper Flagg.

Dallas holds three picks in the upcoming draft: 9th, 30th, and 46th. There will be plenty of opportunities to try to add a top talent in this draft, but building strong teams relies on nailing late-round picks. New team president Masai Ujiri is one of the best in the NBA at identifying those players down the board, so who he goes with will be intriguing.

One name who could be a possibility at 30th overall is Duke's Isaiah Evans, who averaged 15 PPG while shooting 36.1% from three as a sophomore. He shared his freshman season with Cooper Flagg and also played in the McDonald's All-American Game in high school together, so they already have some chemistry.

At the NBA Draft Combine, Evans was asked about possibly playing together with Flagg again, and he thinks it could be great.

"I've met with the Mavericks, it'd be awesome to play with Cooper, for sure," Evans said. "I played with him for a year, I know where I can help him at, what spots I need to be at. He's a really good player, I'd love to be able to complement him, help him on his journey."

Former Duke Blue Devil Isaiah Evans has met with the Mavericks.



Said it would be “awesome” to play with Cooper Flagg again. Says he knows the spots he needs to be in while playing with him.



Said it would be cool to play with Kyrie Irving and Flagg since both of them went to… pic.twitter.com/8GmRjI6l6s — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) May 13, 2026

How Would Isaiah Evans Fit With Dallas Mavericks?

Isaiah Evans is a slimmer prospect, measuring in at 6'5 1/2" and just 186 pounds, but he's a great shooter, and that's something the Mavericks need a lot more of. They were one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA this season, and it's a big reason why their offense was as bad as it was.

Evans would be able to play the 2 or the 3, and while his build could cause concerns on defense in the NBA, playing next to a player like Cooper Flagg should be able to help with that.

There is a decent chance Evans isn't on the board by the time the Mavericks pick at 30. He's generally ranked in the 20s on a lot of big boards, but anything can happen on draft night. Shooting is also at a premium right now, so every team is looking to add someone who can confidently shoot the ball.

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