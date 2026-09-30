Cooper Flagg Reveals Biggest Difference With Mavericks' Rebuilt Roster

Cooper Flagg got a little taste of everything during his rookie season with the Dallas Mavericks. It didn't take very long for the No. 1 overall pick to settle in and showcase his massive ceiling.

At the same time, like with most young teams, Flagg's success didn't instantly lead to victories. The Mavericks endured nine losing streaks of 3 or more games, including a stretch of 9 straight defeats from January 24 to February 20 and 8 consecutive losses from February 26 to March 10.

Flagg is hoping that things will begin to get back on the right track in 2026-27. The franchise made plenty of changes across the front office, coaching staff, and roster.

With a new head coach and eight fresh players getting into the mix, Flagg is already seeing one big difference before the Mavericks have even played a preseason game.

Culture Already Changing For Dallas Mavericks

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Dusty May poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a recent interview with WFAA's Dia Wall, Flagg explained that the various offseason moves impacted the culture in a positive way.

With the current group in the building, Flagg sees a path to re-establishing the Mavericks as a franchise that fights for wins every night.

“I think the biggest thing with all the changes has been culture," Flagg said. "Changing the culture, getting back to just a competing, winning culture. That’s what I’m looking forward to, just competing every single night and being surrounded by a lot of people that are committed and wanting to compete as well."

"I'm really excited for that and hopefully just to build on something special and build a foundation," Flagg added.

Flagg provided plenty of highlights in year one, winning Rookie of the Year. He averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals over 33.5 minutes per game.

The 19-year-old can't wait to show the fans what the new-look Mavericks bring to the table.

"Really excited, and that's kind of like what I said, just bringing back that culture," Flagg said. "We want to get the fans back excited and energetic every single night. I think if we can bring the fans back some joy, it can help us a lot."

"It helps a lot having the fans show up every single night and being in the game," Flagg continued. "I'm excited for that. We can hopefully bring that back to them and give them that joy."

The Mavericks open their preseason slate against the Houston Rockets on Friday, October 9. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 a.m. CST, with the teams playing at the Venetian Arena in China.

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