Cooper Flagg Sets NBA Record in Mavericks' Season Opener

The Dallas Mavericks tipped off the 2026-27 season on Wednesday night with a 128-110 loss that was a lot worse than the final score would indicate.

They were outscored 38-12 in the second quarter, trailed by as much as 37, and were facing a 30-point hole for nearly the entire third quarter. So, it's safe to say that there weren't a lot of positives in the season opener.

One of the few positives was the performance of Cooper Flagg, who had 32 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, and a block. He shot 10/17 from the field, 11/13 from the free-throw line, and 1/4 from three.

Although the three wasn't falling, his jumpshot looks smoother and faster, and he's at least shooting them with confidence.

With his jumper at the 4:33 mark of the 4th quarter, Cooper Flagg (19-304) reached a team-high 32 points, setting the record for the most points by a teenager in a season opener in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/LIYJpRF01z — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) October 22, 2026

His 32 points led all scorers, though Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. each had 30 for the Rockets, which was tough to overcome for the Mavs.

Despite the loss, Flagg's 32 points were the most in a season opener by a teenager in NBA history, according to the Mavs PR page. By my research, I believe he passed Lamar Odom for the record, who had 30 points in his NBA debut in 1999.

While there will be plenty that the Mavericks learn from this game, maybe the biggest thing is to lean on Flagg earlier in the game. He only had 9 points in the first half and didn't make a field goal in the second quarter, which is a big reason for their struggles in that frame.

Oct 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) drives with the ball during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper Flagg Picks Up Where He Left Off

Cooper Flagg had one of the greatest rookie seasons we'll ever see in the NBA, as he led his team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals, joining Michael Jordan as the only rookie to do so in the last 50 years.

Despite that, it was a close race for Rookie of the Year, as some voters thought that Kon Knueppel's contributions to a team that was one-and-done in the Play-In Tournament were more important than the only teenager in NBA history to score 50 points.

Flagg looks ready to ascend even further in his second season. He's able to get to his spots at ease, and with his jumpshot looking a little quicker, it makes it harder for defenders to contest the shot.

Ultimately, he wants to win games, but the Mavericks won't win many if they keep playing like they did on Wednesday.

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