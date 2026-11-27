The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the early surprises in the NBA, currently sitting with an 11-7 record after winning four straight games. They've already clinched their Group in the NBA Cup, which could be a great sign of things to come.

The biggest reason for the Mavericks' improvement has been the second-year jump from Cooper Flagg. At 19 years old, he's already averaging 24.3 PPG, 6.7 APG, and 6.3 RPG, while his shooting efficiency is up across the board.

His stat-stuffing has Flagg generating early MVP buzz, so much so that Shaun Powell of NBA.com has Flagg listed 9th in his weekly MVP ladder. We're over a month into the season now, so things like this start to hold more weight.

"Flagg moves back into the top 10 with a resurgence over the last week and a half, when he came up big in victories over the Warriors (33 points, four steals, nine assists) and the Nuggets," Powell wrote.

"He looks more and more comfortable in the role of the Mavs’ featured player, and salute to Kyrie Irving for giving Flagg enough room and encouragement to take over the lead spot. Most impressive is Flagg’s play creation for teammates."

The regular betting odds hold Flagg in a similar light. FanDuel Sportsbook has Flagg tied for the 9th-best odds with former Maverick Jalen Brunson at +30000.

Flagg is still a major longshot, as Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama look like the two early favorites, but this puts him on a path to be an All-Star and likely on an All-NBA team.

Nov 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) before the start of the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper Flagg's Second Year Leap

We're only 18 games into the 2026-27 season, and Flagg has played 17 of them, but he already has four 30-point games and a 40-point game, he has three games with at least 11 assists, and has six games with 3+ steals.

Flagg is just a great two-way player. He's as impactful on the defensive end as he is on offense, which says a lot.

He struggled in a three-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics, but he seemed to be sick in those games, even if he won't make any excuses for his lackluster performances in those games.

Still, the Mavericks go as he goes. They're 10-1 in games he scores at least 20 points, 5-1 in the games he has at least three steals, and 10-1 when he has at least six assists.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.