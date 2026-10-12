Creating Roster Spot on Mavericks For Dwight Powell Appeared Unlikely Until Preseason

The Dallas Mavericks re-signed veteran forward/center Dwight Powell just ahead of training camp to a one-year deal, which will have more guarantees on it if he's on the roster on opening night.

When he was first re-signed, it was believed that the Mavericks would make a legitimate attempt to create the roster spot needed to retain him, but there wasn't a clear pathway to do so.

Even NBA insider Marc Stein admitted that creating the spot by waiving someone like Moussa Cisse didn't feel that likely, but the preseason has changed things.

“Now would the Mavericks really release, say, center Moussa Cissé to make room for Powell after matching a July offer sheet from the Knicks to Cissé in restricted free agency and then allowing Cissé's $2.2 million salary to become fully guaranteed by keeping him on the roster beyond Oct. 1? That all seemed highly unlikely... until hearing [Dusty] May gush over Powell's play," Stein said. "The Mavericks could also attempt to create a roster spot via trade, but such an approach could prove even more difficult to execute so close to opening night.”

Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) on the possibility of the Mavericks waiving Moussa Cissé or making a consolidation trade to open up a roster spot for Dwight Powell:



“Now would the Mavericks really release, say, center Moussa Cissé to make room for Powell after matching a July offer… pic.twitter.com/cWgtgRLiK7 — APHoops (@APH00PS) October 12, 2026

The play matches May's "gushing," too, as Powell has played 28 minutes to Cisse's 21, and while the production is fairly similar, Powell is much more consistent. Cisse finds himself out of position and being out-rebounded far too often.

Cisse has more potential, as Powell is close to retirement, but Cisse is already 24 as a second-year player. If the Mavericks needed a big to give them four quality minutes, Powell would have the better chance.

However, they also want to build around Cooper Flagg for the future, and Cisse is young enough to still grow alongside Flagg. It's an interesting conundrum to be in.

Powell would also fit what the Mavericks want offensively from their bigs, as he's a much better passer, and with how much cutting it seems like they want to do off-ball and have their bigs in dribble-handoffs, Powell is just much more comfortable with that.

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward/center Dwight Powell (7) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dwight Powell Contract Update

According to Kevin Gray of DLLS Mavs, Dwight Powell has "waived his right to block trades if Dallas keeps him and claims the 15th roster spot."

That makes it much easier to keep him moving forward, which could hint at where this is headed.

As far as creating the roster spot for him, waiving Cisse is probably the cleanest way to do it, even if fans would prefer the team to move on from someone like Caleb Martin first.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.