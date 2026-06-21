Dallas Mavericks 2026 NBA Draft Big Board: Best Possible Fits for Each Pick

We are now just two days away from the start of the 2026 NBA Draft. The Dallas Mavericks may still not have a coach, which can make figuring out which prospects would be a good fit tricky, but new team president Masai Ujiri and general manager Mike Schmitz have hosted a lot of draft workouts with top players.

As of Sunday, the Mavericks hold the 9th, 30th, and 48th overall picks. Rumors have speculated that the Mavs would like to trade their picks, whether that's up or down. If they can add more first-round picks, whether that be this year or in the future, they would love to do so.

The Mavericks will leave this draft with multiple players, but who are the best players and best fits? Here is my 2026 Big Board, specifically designed for the Mavs. For the record, I am not a draft expert, even if I do watch a lot of college basketball. There are some players that I'm higher on compared to the consensus. This is not the order I expect them to go in, but just how I value the players.

I'll only give small snapshots of each grouping of players, and will give a top-35. The second round is extremely unpredictable, and while there are players I like, we'll discuss more of those options Wednesday morning.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks on in the first half against the California Baptist Lancers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Group 1: The Unobtainables

1. Darryn Peterson, Guard, Kansas

2. AJ Dybantsa, Wing, BYU

3. Caleb Wilson, Forward, North Carolina

4. Cameron Boozer, Forward, Duke

To me, Darryn Peterson is the best player in the class. He dealt with weird injuries at Kansas, which raised some questions about his work ethic, but I never had those doubts. He's a special shot-maker and a better playmaker than the weird spacing at Kansas showed.

Dybantsa is the favorite to go first overall after a standout season at BYU, but he showed poor defensive effort despite having the measurables of an elite two-way wing, and his jumper concerns me a little.

Caleb Wilson has a high ceiling as either a stretch four or, I think, he's going to excel as a five in certain lineups with his athleticism.

I'm not a Cameron Boozer fan. I'd rank him lower than this, but he's not falling outside of the top four picks. None of these players will. I don't buy his athleticism translating to him becoming a star player like I think some of the guards listed below him will.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) celebrates after a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Group 2: Pick a Guard, Any Guard

5. Kingston Flemings, Guard, Houston

6. Mikel Brown Jr., Guard, Louisville

7. Labaron Philon, Guard, Alabama

8. Brayden Burries, Guard, Arizona

9. Keaton Wagler, Guard, Illinois

10. Darius Acuff Jr., Guard, Arkansas

Alright, let's get crazy with it. Mikel Brown Jr. is arguably the best fit for the Mavericks with his size, shooting, ball-handling, and playmaking, but his back injuries concern me, which is why I have Kingston Flemings as the top-ranked guard of this bunch. Flemings is just too good on both ends of the floor for me not to be confident in him being a good player.

I'm much higher on Philon than most. The consensus boards have him ranked in the 12-18 range, but he's too good of an offensive threat while not being a defensive liability for me. His game against Michigan in the Sweet 16 was as impressive as it gets: 35 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and just one turnover on 10/21 shooting. He can score from outside, get to the basket, and finish with either hand... I'm a big fan of his. There's a realistic world where the Mavericks can trade down and still get him, to which I'd be thrilled.

Burries is the favorite to be selected by the Mavericks with the 9th pick. He's a high-floor prospect with two-way versatility, but I don't buy his ceiling.

I might be overthinking Wagler and Acuff, but Wagler's athleticism concerns me, as do his struggles at the rim. Acuff's defense was horrific all year, and while he's lightning in a bottle offensively, he's going to give up more than he scores in today's NBA.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) celebrates a dunk against Tennessee during the second half of NCAA Tournament Elite 8 round at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Group 3: Trade Back (From 9) Candidates

11. Yaxel Lendeborg, Wing, Michigan

12. Aday Mara, Center, Michigan

13. Hannes Steinbach, Forward, Washington

14. Cameron Carr, Wing, Baylor

15. Christian Anderson, Guard, Texas Tech

16. Morez Johnson, Forward, Michigan

17. Nate Ament, Wing, Tennessee

18. Karim Lopez, Wing, New Zealand Breakers/Mexico

19. Dailyn Swain, Wing, Texas

20. Ebuka Okorie, Guard, Stanford

If Yaxel Lendeborg were three years younger, he would be a top-five player in this class.

Rumors have connected the Mavericks to Steinbach and Ament this week, and I am not a fan. His efficiency in his lone season was gross, and I think he could flame out quickly.

Christian Anderson is arguably the best pull-up shooter in the draft from the guards, and that's a valuable skill in today's NBA. I am very concerned about his ability to get to the rim.

I like Morez Johnson, I just don't know how he translates to the NBA.

Ebuka Okorie is a lot of fun, and his speed and shot-making are truly impressive. His size will concern teams, but in the late teens or early 20s, he'd be a great fit.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Group 4: Late First-Round Candidates

21. Bennett Stirtz, Guard, Iowa

22. Isaiah Evans, Wing, Duke

23. Jayden Quaintance, Center, Kentucky

24. Allen Graves, Wing, Santa Clara

25. Zuby Ejiofor, Forward, St. John's

26. Chris Cenac Jr., Center, Houston

27. Sergio de Larrea, Guard, Spain

28. Meleek Thomas, Wing, Arkansas

29. Joshua Jefferson, Forward, Iowa State

30. Henri Veesar, Forward, North Carolina

31. Tarris Reed Jr., Center, UConn

32. Baba Miller, Forward, Cincinnati

33. Koa Peat, Forward, Arizona

34. Ryan Conwell, Guard, Louisville

35. Trevon Brazille, Forward, Arkansas

A lot of people have Bennett Stirtz in the group above, buying into him being a Payton Pritchard-level player. I'm not sure I see that ceiling for him.

Isaiah Evans, Allen Graves, and Meleek Thomas are the shooters of this group, and the Mavericks certainly need more shooting.

I'm waiting for someone to tell me what Koa Peat's NBA skill is that isn't athleticism. He's smaller than he needs to be as a power forward, and he can't shoot or handle the ball well. That normally doesn't turn into a good NBA player.

I am buying into the versatility of Zuby Ejiofor, Baba Miller, and Joshua Jefferson, though. I like Miller's and Jefferson's ability to put the ball on the floor as bigger players, and Miller and Ejiofor have the defensive upside needed to stick on a roster.

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