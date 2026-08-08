Dallas Mavericks Assistant Coach Departs for Orlando Magic

Dusty May is the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, taking over for Jason Kidd after new team president Masai Ujiri decided it was best for a clean slate across the organization.

May went to work building out his new coaching staff, hiring former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green, former NBA player Garrett Temple, Joe Boylan, and Drew Williamson and Mody Maor, who each followed him from Michigan.

It was also initially reported that he would be retaining two coaches from the previous staff: legendary player development coach Phil Handy, who has a close relationship with Kyrie Irving, and Josh Broghamer, who was the Mavs' Summer League coach in 2025.

However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, Broghamer is departing Dallas to join the staff of Sean Sweeney and the Orlando Magic. Sweeney was hired by the Magic this offseason after being the lead assistant for the San Antonio Spurs last season, but he was in Dallas before that, where he and Broghamer crossed paths.

The Magic are hiring Josh Broghamer away from Dallas to add him to Sean Sweeney’s first coaching staff in Orlando, @TheSteinLine has learned.



Broghamer was Cooper Flagg’s summer league coach in July 2025 and ran Flagg’s pregame workouts last season as part of Jason Kidd’s staff. pic.twitter.com/V7Otej94cI — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 7, 2026

Broghamer had been in Dallas since 2023 and led Cooper Flagg's pregame workouts last season. Prior to his stint with the Mavs, he had been with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2018 to 2023 in a handful of different roles, the Milwaukee Bucks as a video coordinator/assistant coach (also under Jason Kidd) from 2014 to 2018, and the Phoenix Suns as a video intern for the 2013-14 season.

Many Mavericks fans wanted the team to hire Sweeney because of his time in Dallas before he joined the Magic, and had they done so, Broghamer would likely still be with the Mavs.

Instead, Masai Ujiri decided to swing for the fences and hire Dusty May, who just led Michigan to the national championship last season.

Jun 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; New Dallas Mavericks’ head coach Dusty May answers questions from the media during an introductory press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More Hires to Be Made for Dallas Mavericks

There is still a long way to go for Dusty May to fill out his coaching staff. NBA staffs usually have around 8 to 10 assistant coaches, and the Mavericks currently have 6, and that doesn't even include the support staff.

A lot of the coaches on the staff have a background in player development, which they'll want to help develop guys like Morez Johnson Jr. and Sergio De Larrea.

They also have a touch of relatability, as Temple and Green were both former players in the NBA, with Temple just now retiring from playing.

Dusty May has a lot of hope for this team, including being one of the fastest offenses in the NBA, so finding more assistants who have experience around high-paced offenses could be important.

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