Mavericks Center Emerging as Target for 76ers After Season-Ending Injury

The Dallas Mavericks are currently sitting with 16 people on their roster after re-signing veteran forward/center Dwight Powell to a one-year deal ahead of training camp.

That means someone has to go. A lot of teams will make their decisions on rosters by today or tomorrow, as if a player isn't claimed off waivers by Monday, the team is responsible for that player's dead cap hit. With how conscious teams are of the tax aprons, they'll find any advantage that they can find.

It was believed that the Mavericks told Powell that they'd make a true effort to make a roster spot for him, but how they planned to make that roster spot wasn't apparent.

The only one that makes contractual sense is second-year center Moussa Cisse. They matched the offer sheet that he signed with the New York Knicks this offseason, but it's still a cheap contract that they could move on from.

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Moussa Cisse (30) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it wouldn't be great business to move on from a young player with potential for an end-of-bench veteran who may only play one more year in the NBA, Cisse likely wouldn't have a big role in the rotation.

Even with Dereck Lively II recovering from foot surgery, the Mavericks still have Daniel Gafford, 9th overall pick Morez Johnson Jr., Santi Aldama, and Dwight Powell, who can each soak up minutes at center. The only one in that group Cisse might play over is Powell, but the coaching staff seems to trust Powell more.

A situation has come up that could help the Mavericks solve this issue, though.

Philadelphia 76ers Targeting Moussa Cisse

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Philadelphia 76ers are monitoring the Moussa Cisse situation in Dallas as they look to add another center.

︀︀“The Mavericks' Moussa Cissé is another name to potentially file away for the Sixers after the loss to Ariel Hukporti to a season-ending Achilles tear. Cissé's availability, mind you, likely depends on what Dallas decides to do with its final roster spot,” Fischer wrote.

As Fischer mention, the 76ers just watch center Ariel Hukporti tear his Achilles in a preseason game, and they were already thin at center.

Moussa Cissé is a name to watch for the Philadelphia 76ers, per @JakeLFischer



“The Mavericks' Moussa Cissé is another name to potentially file away for the Sixers after the loss to Ariel Hukporti to a season-ending Achilles tear. Cissé's availability, mind you, likely depends… pic.twitter.com/pAnRBG151k — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 16, 2026

They have Joel Embiid, and while he hopes to stay healthy, it's clear they can't rely on him to do so right now. They also have Adem Bona, who was solid for them last year, but those are the only true centers they have on the roster.

Jabari Walker and Dean Wade might be able to play some small-ball center minutes, but they'll still need another big for when Embiid is out.

If the Mavericks are able to get any draft capital out of the 76ers for Cisse, they should go ahead and do it, but it's not clear whether the 76ers would be willing to part with a second-round pick.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.