The Dallas Mavericks once again have a roster conundrum.

Guard Walter Clayton Jr. has been a much-needed boost of playmaking off the bench, as Sergio De Larrea has been out for most of the season while dealing with a knee sprain, while Marcus Sasser just hasn't been good enough to see consistent playing time.

The only issue is that Clayton is on a two-way contract. The Memphis Grizzlies waived him before the start of the season, and the Mavericks scooped him up on their final two-way spot, even waiving John Poulakidas to make room.

Clayton can play 50 games on his two-way contract and has already played 16, and with the Mavericks already at 15 standard contracts, someone will have to be moved to make space for Clayton on a standard contract. He has been too valuable not to convert.

The easiest salary to move is center Moussa Cisse, who has hardly played for the Mavericks this year. Cisse was already caught up in a dilemma this offseason, where the Mavs had to decide between keeping him and the veteran Dwight Powell.

They kept Cisse, in large part, because of his age and potential. However, another reason they held on is because of his "perceived tradability and the need various contenders" have for a backup center, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The three teams that Stein listed are the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavericks cannot trade him to the Knicks because of league rules, since they signed him to the offer sheet and the Mavs matched it.

However, the Lakers and 76ers both make a lot of sense as potential options.

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Moussa Cisse (30) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why 76ers, Lakers Could Trade For Moussa Cisse

The 76ers don't have a lot of depth behind Joel Embiid, and he isn't the most available player in the world.

They have Adem Bona as depth, but Ariel Hukporti tore his Achilles in the preseason, which was a big blow for them. They also have Tacko Fall on a two-way contract.

The Lakers brought Walker Kessler over in free agency, but the depth behind him is also a concern.

Kevon Looney is older and not very athletic, while Sandro Mamukelashvili is more of a power forward.

Stein also reported that the Lakers are actively searching for frontcourt depth, and with their limited assets, a player like Cisse may be all they can get.

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