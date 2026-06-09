Mavericks' Cooper Flagg, Masai Ujiri Receive Massive Recognition

TIME has rolled out an inaugural list of the 100 most influential figures across all sports, with each athlete getting their own explanations about their place in the athletics world and what makes them stand out.

The Dallas Mavericks may still be reeling from the decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2025, but they landed two names on this list, both of whom are still finding their way around Dallas.

Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg was represented under the "Innovators" category, while new team president Masai Ujiri landed in the "Leaders" category.

"Flagg, 19, averaged 21 points per game, the most among rookies this season; since 1973 (when steals became an official statistic), he’s the only rookie besides Michael Jordan to lead his team in total points, rebounds, assists, and steals," Sean Gregory said of the young star. "He’s the youngest player to score 50 points in an NBA game and the second-youngest Rookie of the Year award winner, behind LeBron James. Perhaps the most well-rounded American prospect since James, Flagg has lived up to the hype–and has softened the blow for Mavericks fans still upset by the unpopular trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers."

"Ujiri, who was born in England and raised in Nigeria, is still the only non-American to win the NBA’s Executive of the Year award: he was given that honor in 2013 as general manager of the Denver Nuggets," Sean Gregory wrote of Ujiri. "...As the former director of the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders program in Africa and co-founder of Zaria Group, a firm that develops sports infrastructure projects there, Ujiri has been instrumental in expanding sports throughout the continent. Last year, he was named a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals advocate, giving him a powerful platform to promote global impact through sports.

Apr 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Maverick Cooper Flagg speaks to media, teammates, Mavericks staff and family at a press conference in his honor for being named the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks Have Two Unique Building Blocks

The Dallas Mavericks are working on rebuilding on the fly, and they have two perfect building blocks to do so. Cooper Flagg is coming off one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory and looks like a future superstar. They've already made it clear that he is going to be at the basis of every decision they make moving forward.

Masai Ujiri already has a history of building great teams, winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, and he is a culture changer in all of the best ways. Having someone who can unify everyone in the building is rare, but something the franchise has needed for a long time.

Ujir has a plan to build around Flagg, and that will guide the franchise forward for the next decade.

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