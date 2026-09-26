Dallas Mavericks' Cooper Flagg Reveals Change in His Height

There were a lot of rumors that Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg had grown a few inches this offseason, but it was mostly written off as just basic offseason drama.

Well, it turned out to actually be true.

Flagg addressed the media on Friday during the annual media day and confirmed he has gotten a little taller.

"I'm 6'10" with no shoes. I was like 6'9" last year, so definitely taller. With no shoes, maybe I'm 6'11"."

Cooper Flagg on his height:



"I'm 6-10, with no shoes. I was like 6-9 last year so definitely taller. With no shoes, maybe I'm 6-11" pic.twitter.com/LNCulnIOvs — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) September 25, 2026

Flagg is coming off a sensational rookie season, where he led the Mavericks in points, rebounds, assists, and steals, but he was a little disappointed with how the season went as a team.

There were concerns coming out of college about how Flagg would do on a tanking team, and he was relieved when he landed with the Mavericks initially, because they should've been competing with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.

That didn't end up being the case, as the Mavericks went just 26-56. Irving ended up missing the entire season as he recovered from ACL surgery, and Anthony Davis only played 20 games due to other injuries before he was traded.

Those injuries left Flagg as the only consistent offensive player, which was a lot for a rookie to shoulder. He admitted that he doesn't want another season like that, either.

"I’m never going to be OK with losing games. Trying to learn from every experience – good, bad, and in between," he said.

With Irving back in the fold, and he said he's ready to go, the Mavericks should be a much more competitive team.

Cooper Flagg on his first season: "I’m never going to be OK with losing games. Trying to learn from every experience – good, bad and in between." Also said he's a solid 6-10 now, as opposed to 6-9 from last season. — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) September 25, 2026

Second Year Leap for Cooper Flagg?

Everyone is excited to see what Cooper Flagg could turn into this season. When someone is that impressive as a teenager, the ceiling really is limitless.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst has already said that he could see Flagg jumping to the level of a top-five player in the NBA, as he saw a lot of the same flashes in Flagg that he saw in LeBron James, but that would be an impressive jump considering how talented the NBA is right now.

People believe that the combination of Flagg and Irving could be a perfect fit, as both players are comfortable playing on or off the ball.

The biggest jump Flagg can make is with his three-point shot. He was below 30% from deep last year, but he was a great free-throw shooter, which usually translates to the jumper. If he can be league-average from three this year, he could absolutely be an All-Star this year.

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